Sussex Emmaus announces the date for its Christmas Fair

Homelessness charity Sussex Emmaus has announced its highly anticipated Christmas Fair, a festive charity event featuring seasonal food, music, and shopping.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event takes place on Saturday, 7 December, from 10 AM to 4 PM, at the charity’s Portslade site on Drove Road.

The Christmas Fair promises to capture the magic of the season, offering an opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy holiday fun while raising vital funds to help Emmaus support individuals affected by homelessness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Emmaus provides support for people who have experienced homelessness, offering a home, tailored support, companionship, and work opportunities.

Preparations are underway for the Sussex Emmaus Christmas Fair.

This free-to-attend event will feature a wide range of festive attractions, including a cake stall, tombola, charity partner stalls, Christmas outfits, toys, games, stocking fillers, plants, and locally grown Christmas trees. Visitors can also enjoy music from the resident DJ and companion, who will play festive tunes while people shop.

Additionally, a Family Christmas Wreath-Making Workshop, using sustainable materials, will be held during the event. Tickets for the workshop must be purchased in advance.

The Christmas Fair is an important fundraiser, and people supported by the charity and volunteers are excited to welcome supporters, and residents to this festive celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachida Zitouni, Business Manager at Sussex Emmaus, said “The Christmas Fair is a key moment in the Sussex Emmaus calendar and an event our community looks forward to each year. We can’t wait to welcome visitors for a day filled with festive fun, shopping in our much-loved charity superstore, and the opportunity to browse the wonderful range of activities and stalls.”

Sussex Emmaus’ Christmas Fair takes place on Saturday 7 December, 10am-4pm, at Drove Road, Portslade, Brighton, BN41 2PA.

To book the Family Christmas Wreath-Making Workshop, visit https://www.emmausbrighton.co.uk/news/join-us-for-our-christmas-wreath-making-workshops

For more information about Sussex Emmaus visit https://www.emmausbrighton.co.uk/