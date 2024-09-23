Sussex Emmaus invites community to enjoy free coffee to celebrate its new barista service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Emmaus, a charity dedicated to supporting people with experience of homelessness, is inviting the local community to a special free coffee event on Friday, September 27 at its historic site in Portslade Village.

The event celebrates the launch of a new barista service at their café, Cafe@Emmaus, where formerly homeless residents, known as companions, have received professional barista training.

Eight companions gained new skills in the past two months through a partnership with local coffee supplier Roasted. They visited Roasted’s training lab in Henfield for an immersive barista course, enabling them to craft high-quality beverages for café visitors.

In addition to the training, Emmaus Sussex has installed a new coffee machine, introduced a new coffee blend, doughnuts, new cake flavours, and has upgraded its crockery.

Companion Luca, at the newly installed coffee machine after his barista training.

Luca, a companion at Sussex Emmaus, who completed the barista training and works at Cafe@Emmaus said: “I’m very proud of the new skills I’ve learned. Now I can say I can make coffee. It gave me purpose and I look forward to doing more courses to learn more.”

The charity welcomes the public to join in and sample the exceptional coffee firsthand at Cafe@Emmaus. In addition to complimentary coffee, doughnuts from Worthing Bakery, a variety of cakes, and hot food will be available to purchase. The café, located at the historic Portslade site, offers a bright and friendly atmosphere where guests can enjoy their coffee and explore the charity’s shops and picturesque grounds.

The event takes place from 10am to 3pm at Drove Road, Portslade, BN41 2PA. To claim a free coffee, visitors simply need to present a flyer, token, or show the event invite from Facebook or Instagram.

Commenting on the event and new coffee service, Rachida Zitouni, Catering Manager at Sussex Emmaus, said: “It’s been such a joy seeing companions gaining new skills and grow in confidence. This makes my job so rewarding and keeps me motivated to carry on supporting them. I’m looking forward to welcoming visitors to Cafe@Emmuas to see what they think of our new barista service.”

Since 1997, Sussex Emmaus has supported people out of homelessness by providing a stable home for as long as someone needs it, a sense of belonging, and the opportunity to learn new skills by working in its café or second-hand shops. All proceeds from Cafe@Emmaus help support people to rebuild their lives.

Find out more about Sussex Emmaus: Welcome to Emmaus Brighton & Hove