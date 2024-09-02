Sussex entrepreneur to stage the UK's biggest gin festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sussex entrepreneur is staging the UK's biggest gin festival on Saturday.

David Hill owns E3 Events - an entertainment company based in Palmeira Square, Hove.

He is also the man behind Brighton's Family Panto - being staged at the DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole on Brighton Seafront - this December.

The UK's biggest gin festival is returning to Surrey next week - with a Festival Market, even more gin bars and live music all day.

Don't miss the Surrey Gin Fest 24.

Surrey Gin Fest is being held on Saturday, September 7 at Loseley Park, Guildford between noon and 9pm.

It takes place on the front lawn with the magnificent Tudor manor house as the backdrop on the 1,400 acres site.

Attractions include:

Craft, Small-Batch, Rare and International Gins

Delicious Artisan Food Stalls

UK's Top Tribute Artists

Festival Market

Craft Beer, Pimm's and Cocktail Gardens

Premium VIP Tickets Available.

Tribute acts include:

Carlene Graham (Rock N Heels)

Miss Kate’s 80s Sing-a-long

ABBA Divas

Liam Joseph’s King of Swing

The Dolly Parton Experience with Sarah Jayne

Suspiciously Elvis with Ivor Potter.

The Festival is being staged by E3 Events, and founder David Hill said: "We can't wait to see everyone back at Loseley Park for what will be our third year in Surrey.

"We are shaking things up for 2024 with the Festival Market, more gin bars and some absolutely fantastic live music for nine hours.

"For those of you who know it, Loseley Park has a large Tudor manor house situated in glorious rolling countryside.

"The manor house is filled with Tudor memorabilia and historical items, and was even used in filming the popular tv series, The Crown. It really is the ideal venue for Surrey Gin Fest.

"Start September with a bang and a G&T in hand."