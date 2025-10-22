Sussex gears up for the fifth annual Christmas Tree Throwing Championship

Competitors from across Sussex are limbering up for one of the county’s quirkiest festive traditions — the fifth annual Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm Throwing Competition, proudly co-sponsored this year by Battle Brewery.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place at 2pm on Saturday 8th November at Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm, near Battle, the event draws growing crowds each year, with distances edging ever closer to the world record of 12 metres.

St Leonard’s Becky Palmer retained her title at the 2024 Sussex Christmas tree flinging championships. While in the men’s category there was a new winner, Dan Davey. Becky Palmer threw a distance of 7.5 metres and Dan Davey 11.1 metres – just under a metre short of the current world record held by Klaus Pubnaz and set in Germany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With even bigger prizes on offer this year and local craft brewery Battle Brewery on board as co-sponsor, organisers are expecting fierce competition and plenty of festive cheer. This year's prize will be £150 cash each for female and male winners, plus a £50 voucher each towards a tree and a gift box of Battle Brewery beers.

Tree Throwing

Clive Collins, owner of Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm, said: “Christmas tree throwing has become a firm favourite in our annual calendar and we’re thrilled to have Battle Brewery joining us this year. It’s all about festive fun, friendly rivalry and supporting our local community. We came close to the world record last year — maybe 2025 will be the year we beat it!

“We never imagined our Christmas tree fling would become such a big part of the local calendar, but it’s fantastic to see everyone getting into the spirit. Having Battle Brewery on board this year will make the day even more special.”

Participants must throw a 6ft Norway spruce as far as possible, every competitor gets three attempts and all entrants must be aged 18 or over. Competitors are encouraged to register in advance through Eventbrite as parking is limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clive added a few words of advice for aspiring throwers: “Tree throwing isn’t for the unprepared. Warm up properly, wear gloves, and think about balance and trajectory — a javelin-style throw seems to get the best results.”

Tree Throwing

Top tips for tree throwing success:

• Wear gardening gloves — spruces can be prickly!

• Find your balance and hold the tree correctly

• Use a steady run-up for maximum power

• Aim for a high arc to gain distance

• Watch your feet — stepping over the line means a no-throw!

As always, spectators are welcome to come along and cheer on the competitors.

Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm, which has been growing and selling top-quality trees for more than 30 years, opens for the season on Friday 14th November at 9am. Visitors can reserve trees from 14th–23rd November and browse one of Sussex’s largest selections of Christmas decorations and festive gifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, the farm raised £1,170 for Bexhill Foodbank, donating 30p from every tree sold — a tradition the team will continue this year.

Battle Brewery uses unique recipes that reflect the town’s rich history and character, with all products suitable for vegans and made with locally sourced ingredients wherever possible.

Like Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm, sustainability is also a key part of the brewery’s ethos, with spent grain fed to local livestock, water reused and fully recyclable e-kegs and e-casks helping to reduce transport emissions.

Customers can enjoy Battle Brewery’s beers at its Tap Room on Battle High Street, just 400 yards from Battle Abbey, or purchase through Jempson’s Stores and a growing number of pubs, restaurants, and retailers across the UK. Trade customers can purchase online at https://battlebrewery.com.