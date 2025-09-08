Sussex Heritage: Ploughing match and agricultural show - a great family day out

This week I am with Rowan Allan who together with Felicity Elliott is the Honorary Secretary of The West Grinstead & District Ploughing & Agricultural Society. The society is returning to Applesham Farm, Coombes Rd, Lancing, on Saturday 20th September. I am always excited to attend the ploughing match.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rowan Allan says “It’s great to be returning to Applesham Farm in the lee of the Downs as guests of Hugh and Chris Passmore and their team – everyone in the local agricultural community are looking forward to meeting up once again.”

I comment on the extraordinary stewardship amongst our district’s farming community. Rowan agrees and says “Balancing our heritage with the needs of the natural environment and food production is perfectly possible. It takes a family generations to really understand the land that they steward and its long-term needs. It’s a way of working which is at odds with so much of the short-termism and profiteering of today. It’s vocational. A way of life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The West Grinstead and District Ploughing Match and Agricultural Society has been holding shows for over 150 years. It seeks to re-connect town and country and educate the public.

Showing in the ring at the West Grinstead Plough Match

Rowan says “The ploughing match provides a shop window for people to engage with what farming and the countryside are really about. It’s a great family day out with the ploughing competition, cattle and sheep shows, licenced bar, fun fair, trade stands and local produce, terrier racing, tug-of-war, gun dog scurry, tractor and threshing machinery and even a ferret race, there is so much to enjoy.”

He continues “Since 1871 The West Grinstead and District Plough Match and Agricultural Society has been promoting best practice in the local agricultural community through its prizes and awards. Today that also includes a bursary programme which provides financial support to enable and encourage young people to take up careers in the agricultural industry.”

Our landscape is part of our nation’s heritage and identity. It is wholly dependent on the life given to it by our farmers who richly deserve our support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I will be supporting Rowan and the team at the 2025 West Grinstead and District Plough Match

Ploughing at the West Grinstead and District Plough Match and Agricultural Show.

and Agricultural Show at Applesham Farm, Coombes Rd, Lancing, BN15 0RP on Saturday 20th September 2025.

Entrance is just £8 per person online in advance or £10 on the day with children under 14 free. It’s going to be a fantastic family day, I hope to see you there!

For more information contact Rowan Allan at H. J. Burt Steyning through www.hjburt.co.uk or go to www.westgrinsteadploughing.co.uk to buy your tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rupert Toovey is a senior director of Toovey’s, the leading fine art auction house in West Sussex, based on the A24 at Washington - www.tooveys.com- and a priest in the Church of England Diocese of Chichester.