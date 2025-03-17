Sussex non-league football book released

Local author Kevin Gargini has released a new book on non-league football.

Kevin has been writing for local non-league football clubs for the past three years.

The match reports, player interviews and whimsical articles have been carefully compiled and the book - Football Reports and Satirical Summeries Vol 1 - and kindle version is now available on Amazon.

It's interesting, funny and informative and well worth a read.

Kevin has recently published a fictional book called The Book of Tragic Short Stories which is flying off the shelves. He is currently working on a follow-up which will be published in the summer.

