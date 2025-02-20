Sussex pooches have bathtime all washed up, with launch of a new pet pampering station at Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sick of muddy pawprints and a stinky car boot after a dog walk? Thanks to the launch of a brand-new Dog Wash’n’Dry unit located within Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens, you no longer need to worry.

Sussex-based company Pristine Paws is behind the development, and director Dave Smith hopes that the innovative facility will provide pet owners with a convenient and affordable way to keep their furry friends clean and smelling fresh.

‘We understand that bath time can be a struggle for many dogs, and their owners,’ said Dave.

‘As a dog owner myself, I appreciate that often the shine can be taken off a walk when you have to work out how to transport a muddy dog home, and then convince them into the bath!

Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens offers incredible views and wonderful walks

‘Our self-service dog wash removes that stress, allowing you to enjoy your stroll around Sussex’s beauty spots – like Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens – safe in the knowledge that there’s a warm bath and blow dry waiting for your dog at the end of it’!

The self-service dog wash features state-of-the-art equipment, including:

· Waist-high tubs, perfect for pooches of all sizes – and no bending for the humans!

· Consistent water temperature set to be the perfect heat for warming up

Your pooch can be pampered with a visit to the Pristine Paws Dog Wash'n'Dry at Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens

· A variety of shampoos, conditioners and treatments to suit different coats – and leave Fido smelling sweet

· Adjustable dryers to ensure even the soggiest coat is car-seat dry for the ride home

The best part? No appointment is necessary, and the unit is available 24/7 – so whether it’s an early morning walk or a late evening stroll, you can guarantee a pamper slot.

This unit is the first of a number due to pop up across the area this Spring, with developments planned at a number of key walking hotspots over coming weeks.

Leonardslee Lakes & Gardens is located just outside of Horsham in West Sussex. A 240-acre grade I listed historic woodland gardens, with stunning landscapes, woodland trails and seven tranquil lakes. Famed for its seasonal floral displays, Leonardslee is the perfect place to explore throughout the year.

Four-legged friends, and their owners, are invited to join the Pristine Paws team at Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens to celebrate the opening of the unit on Saturday, March 1st from 10am to 3pm. As it’s officially the first day of Spring, all washes will be 50% off for the day to celebrate waving goodbye to winter – so you can take advantage of a Pristine Paws Dog Wash’n’Dry for only £5!

All Pristine Paws Pooches, big or small are welcome at Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens, and the Pristine Paws Party – as long as they bring their leads, and plenty of energy to enjoy a bounce around the beautiful gardens. Full details can be found here: Upcoming Events

‘Leonardslee is such a perfect spot for a walk, and its wonderful how welcoming they are to our four-legged friends,’ said Dave Smith.

‘We hope that the addition of the Pristine Paws Dog Wash’n’Dry in this location will help ensure that more pups and their owners are able to enjoy walks in this wonderful location, without worrying about the muddy aftermath’!