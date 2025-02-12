Sussex Portrait Artist of the Year 2025: a thrilling celebration of artistry and a key fundraiser for Chichester CAN

Our first major event will be the Sussex Portrait Artist of the Year Competition. Nine talented artists will paint three celebrity sitters over the course of four hours, competing for the title.

Our esteemed panel of three judges will select the winner, crowning the next standout portrait artist in Sussex. This event is more than just a competition; it’s a vibrant tribute to the county’s creative community and the local businesses that champion the arts.

Our esteemed judging panel includes:Wendy Barrett – Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year winnerAmy Dury – Former Sky Portrait Artist of the Year participantEden Maseyk – Co-founder of Helm Gallery

With over 200 guests expected, attendees can look forward to an unforgettable afternoon of artistic excellence, live entertainment, and community spirit.

Join us for a day of creativity, inspiration, and friendly competition! 🎭✨

Tickets on sale now! Secure your spot and be part of this extraordinary event.

1 . Contributed One of our three judges, Wendy Barret -Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year winner. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Guest Presenter - Artist and podcast host of Ministry of Arts - Gary Mansfield Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The final nine artists, only one will be crowned Sussex Portrait Artist of the Year Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Sussex Portrait Artist of the Year Competition - The Finalists Photo: Submitted