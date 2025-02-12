Sussex Portrait Artist of the Year 2025: a thrilling celebration of artistry and a key fundraiser for Chichester CAN

The highly anticipated Sussex Portrait Artist of the Year 2025 is set to bring an even more exhilarating celebration of creativity and talent. Taking place on March 22nd, 2025, from 1 PM to 6:00 PM at The Venue in Worthing, this spectacular live painting event will showcase the artistic brilliance of nine finalists, each competing in a high-energy four-hour portrait challenge featuring celebrity sitters.

Our first major event will be the Sussex Portrait Artist of the Year Competition. Nine talented artists will paint three celebrity sitters over the course of four hours, competing for the title.

Our esteemed panel of three judges will select the winner, crowning the next standout portrait artist in Sussex. This event is more than just a competition; it’s a vibrant tribute to the county’s creative community and the local businesses that champion the arts.

Our esteemed judging panel includes:Wendy Barrett – Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year winnerAmy Dury – Former Sky Portrait Artist of the Year participantEden Maseyk – Co-founder of Helm Gallery

With over 200 guests expected, attendees can look forward to an unforgettable afternoon of artistic excellence, live entertainment, and community spirit.

Join us for a day of creativity, inspiration, and friendly competition! 🎭✨

Tickets on sale now! Secure your spot and be part of this extraordinary event.

eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-sussex-portrait-artist-of-the-year-competition-tickets-1224726502939?

