Sussex Six Market and Super Chefs Live Cookery Theatre

Kicking off at 11m, top Sussex chefs Matt Gillan of The Woodcote; Kenny Tutt from the BBQ school at The Artisan Bakehouse; Miranda Gore-Browne of Parham House Cookery School; Alex Dome from Knepp Wilding Kitchen; Joshua Mann from Camellia at South Lodge; and Jordan Sarvar from TERRA at Tottington Manor will cook their signature dishes live. Michael Yeoman from Spirit of the Downs will demonstrate cocktail making with his own spirits.

The Sussex Six Market event, from 10am-4pm, organised by Food Rocks and Horsham District Council, is in support of the Sussex Six Campaign, managed by Natural Partnerships, which aims to increase the availability of local produce on menus and shop shelves in the county.

Cllr Jonathan Taylor, Horsham District Council’s Cabinet Member for Enterprise and Property, said: “Sussex Six brings together businesses across the whole food chain in Sussex and has helped create collaboration across the county: it’s a great initiative for Horsham District Council to support.

The Sussex Six Market features alongside the Horsham Tap & Vine Takeover, organised by Firebird Brewery, Your Horsham and Visit Horsham. Thirteen pubs and venues throughout Horsham will be showcasing local drinks and celebrating the town’s vibrant hospitality scene all weekend. Pick up your Tap & Vine Passport from participating venues from 5-7 September and experience delicious locally brewed beers, ciders and wines from breweries and vineyards in the district.

Local residents and visitors are encouraged to keep an eye out for further details on the Sussex Six Market on the Food Rocks website and Tap & Vine Takeover Weekend on the Your Horsham website. And visit https://Sussexfoodanddrink.org to find the great local Sussex Six businesses who are committed to selling and serving locally-produced food and drink.

