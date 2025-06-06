Sussex wrestler making waves as she appears in Littlehampton

Duchess Sophia ready to appear in Littlehampton.

She is currently one of the hottest properties on the uk scene for women’s wrestling, Duchess Sophia is appearing all over the nation for multiple wrestling companies but recently she has joined one of the biggest.

South coast based SWF and Kapow wrestling signed the Sussex based Duchess last month and she is already heading into the company with 1 thing on her mind, and that is to become the SWF women’s champion.

A prestigious title held by some female legends including Klondyke Kate and Saraya Knight and The Duchess wants to add her rising name to the history books.

Sophia is one of the headline names when SWF/Kapow return to The Windmill Theatre in Littlehampton next Sunday (June 15) as she takes on another rising star in Armina Lily.

Kapow champion Dory Gibson puts his title on the line against Dr Logan plus appearances from Mjr Lee Buff, Jack Lumber, Keano and Joshua James plus much much more this is an unmissable family afternoon of wrestling action.

Doors open at 1:30pm with first bell at 2pm.

Tickets can be purchased from Kapowwrestling.co.uk.