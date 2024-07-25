Swedish Draken and D-Day Formation leads historic anniversary line-up for Eastbourne's Airbourne airshow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The supersonic Swedish Draken, Jet Provost, Bronco, Rolls-Royce Heritage Flight and a D-Day Memorial Display will lead an all-star historic line-up at this year’s 30th anniversary of Airbourne: Eastbourne International Airshow from 15 – 18 August.

Joining the flying programme is the return of Rich Goodwin’s incredible Jet Pitts with added jet turbines, the AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers and brand new displays from The Starlings Aerobatic Team - flown by two British Aerobatic Champions.

The newly announced displays join the RAF Typhoon, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Tutor and a Diamond Season 60th anniversary display on Thursday by the Red Arrows just before they depart on their overseas tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not only the first Western European built combat aircraft capable of breaking the sound barrier, but also the first known aircraft to perform the now famous Cobra manoeuvre, the Draken Cold War fighter jet can reach speeds of up to Mach 2. It is flown by the Swedish Air Force Historic Flight and is one of the few remaining examples in the world.

Swedish Air Force Historic Flight: Draken

Over the weekend the Blenheim, Mustang and Spitfire will provide a poignant moment with a D-Day Memorial Display to commemorate 80 years since this key date in history. The aircraft will fly together in formation and also perform solo displays in an extended set piece.

Ex Tornado pilot and fan favourite Rich Goodwin will be bringing his high energy gyroscopic aerobatics in the world’s first jet powered Pitts Special biplane. New to the show, The Starlings Aerobatic Team will also be showcasing their credentials which include a string of championship titles, flying in NGs which provide an advancement in aerobatic aviation technology.

A spokesperson from Eastbourne Borough Council said, “After the much anticipated 60th anniversary Red Arrows display we have a really interesting mix of aircraft this year of warbirds, advanced aerobatics using new technology and some early fast jets. The Draken is a rare treat this season and will certainly grab everyone’s attention.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flying starts at 2.30pm on Thursday and Friday and 2.15pm on Saturday and Sunday, ending at 5pm each day. Airbourne opens at 10.30am each day with Military displays, children’s entertainment, shopping village and more, with a firework finale on Sunday evening sponsored by the Eastbourne Hospitality Association, Elite Medical and Frontier Fireworks.

Bronco Demo Team

For those looking to get the best viewing spot, seating is available in the Grandstand, Promenade and Bandstand from £25 per person, or The Airfield and Aviator Club both offer formal and informal hospitality options, including a post-flying DJ set in the new Airfield enclosure.

Programmes are available for pre-order now and Supporters Club and Air Bear Club options both provide ways to support the show financially while also benefiting from exclusive memorabilia, exclusive toilet access and VIP Air Bear meet and greets.

The full flying line-up includes:

RAF Red Arrows (Thurs)

D-Day Memorial Display

RAF Typhoon (Fri - Sun)

RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (Thurs – Sun)

RAF Grob Tutor Display (Fri - Sun)

Swedish Air Force Historic Flight: Draken (Thurs – Fri)

D-Day Memorial Display

D-Day Memorial Display: Blenheim, Mustang & Spitfire (Sat – Sun)

Rich Goodwin Jet Pitts (Thurs - Sun)

The Starlings Aerobatic Team (Sat - Sun)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rolls-Royce Heritage Flight: Mustang & Spitire (Thurs – Sun)

Jet Provost (Thurs – Sun)

Bronco Demo Team (Thurs – Sun)

AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers (Thurs – Sun)

This year’s Airbourne is supported by Silver Event Sponsor: Birchwood - providing net zero emissions pilot and logistic vehicles, along with sponsors Brufords, Caffyns, Cloud Connx, Cumberland Hotel, Eastbourne Hospitality Association, Elite Medical, Environment First, Euro Self Drive, Frontier Fireworks, Lansdowne Hotel, More Radio, Neighbourhood First, OHM Energy, PRG Marketing Communications Ltd, Pureprint Group Ltd, Signtek, Stagecoach, The View Hotel and Your Eastbourne BID.

Airbourne: Eastbourne International Airshow returns from 15 - 18 August on Eastbourne seafront and donations can be made now at SaveAirbourne.com or visitors can also join as an Airbourne Ambassador with a monthly pledge.