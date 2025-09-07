Swim, surf and sail film season at the Electric Palace

This September, the Electric Palace is bringing you a wave of films that revel in the visual and visceral spectacle of water and swimming on the big screen! Co-curated with local beachside partners including Samphire Sauna and At Sea Studio, the cinema in Old Town will be showing new releases like Some Like it Classic and Wind, Tide and Oar alongside cult classic The Swimmer

With the Hastings community truly embracing life on the ocean wave in all its many forms, check out some of the most arresting, beautiful and fresh cinema releases that feature water in all its glory, on show at the Electric Palace throughout September.

What's coming up for the Electric Palace Swim, Surf and Sail season?

Some Like It Classic

Sunday 21 September at 11am

Shot in beautiful 16mm colour film over 7 years in California, Hawaii, Mexico, and France, documenting fun and stylish surfboarding and pioneers of surfing history.

Wind, Tide and Oar

Thursday 18 September 11am and Thursday 25 September 7.30pm

Wind, Tide and Oar sailing film shows for Swim, Surf and Sail season

A compelling exploration of engineless sailing, shot on analogue film over three years. The film delves into the experiences of those who travel solely by harnessing the natural elements alone, following a diverse array of traditional boats and uncovering the unique rhythms and motivations of engineless navigation.

The screenings of Wind, Tide and Oar are sponsored by At Sea Studio at 44 George Street, a new shop supplying plastic-free sustainable gifts and sea-related art.

"We work with local artists and makers, including Ben Fenton, Antonia McGreachan, James McKinnon and more" says Amy Walker, who helms At Sea Studio, and has been a visitor to Bulverhythe Beach since birth.

I Am Cuba - 60th Anniversary 4K Restoration + Intro

Samphire Sauna sponsors The Swimmer screening on 28 September

Sunday 21 September at 3pm

Four vignettes of pre-revolutionary Cuban life in a dazzling and ecstatic vision which has inspired filmmakers for decades. An essential watch for any cinephile.

Introduced by season co-curator and programming director at the Electric Palace, Julia Andrews-Clifford.

The Swimmer

Sunday 28 September at 3pm

Surreal allegorical film about a man's journey across a string of backyard pools that reaches all the way across the valley to his own house. Some pool owners welcome him, some don't!

This screening is sponsored by Samphire Sauna.

“We’re delighted to be supporting the much loved Electric Palace for their season of swimming films, it feels like a fantastic fit for us,” says the Samphire Sauna team.

Samphire Sauna is a sustainable, Nordic-inspired sauna which allows you to relax and benefit from the healing properties of heat and cold-water therapy, whilst overlooking the beautiful Hastings coastline. Located on Hastings pier, Samphire Sauna offers a place for wild-swimmers, surfers and sailors to unwind after spending time in the sea.