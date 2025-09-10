Swing into Haviland House Day Service with a 1940s themed social

A special evening social event for people living with dementia and their carers is being hosted at Haviland House Day Service in Goring-by-Sea on Wednesday 24th September from 5.30pm to 8pm. The dedicated team at Guild Care’s day service are preparing to welcome guests to a ‘Swingtime Social’ that promises to be both uplifting and inclusive.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The evening will transport guests back to the 1940s, with live entertainment from ‘The Wrens’, whose harmonies capture the spirit of the era. ‘Ration books’ can be handed in for a delicious finger buffet, giving families the chance to relax, share food together, and enjoy an atmosphere filled with music, smiles, and companionship. Guests are welcome to dress to a 1940s-theme if they’d like to enter into the spirit of the occasion but it’s not essential.

Sarah Johnson, who leads Guild Care’s Haviland House Day Service, said, “Our Swingtime Social is about so much more than music, although with the Wren’s joining us, it’s definitely going to go with a swing! This event is about creating a safe and supportive environment where people living with dementia and their loved ones can simply enjoy being together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want everyone to feel part of a welcoming community where there is no stigma, where you’ll find support, understanding, and a relaxed environment where you can also meet other people in a similar position.

Sarah Johnson is welcoming people living with dementia and their loved ones to a special 1940s themed social event on 24th September at Haviland House Day Service

“We are delighted to be able to offer this event free of charge, ensuring as many people as possible can join us but please book to be sure of a space. New guests are very welcome and can call first with any questions if they would like.”

Regular seasonal events like the Swingtime Social form an important part of the Haviland House Day Service calendar, providing opportunities for people to connect and relax while receiving the support they need. The popularity of previous socials has shown how valuable they are for families, carers, and the wider community.

Attendance is free but spaces are limited so booking is essential. To reserve a place at the Swingtime Social, call 01903 866130 or email Sarah and the team at [email protected].