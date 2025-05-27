Swing, Latin, gypsy jazz and blues at Jazz Breakfast in Shoreham

Mike Hatchard’s Jazz Breakfast 11am to 1 pm on Sunday 1st June at The Shoreham Centre features a group called "Afternoon in Paris" with Susanna Warren saxes, vilolin, vocals and Jeremy Young jazz guitar plus the super-talented Mike Hatchard on keyboard and violin.

The group's music, their style and repertoire, are inspired by the Hot Club of France of the 1930s and 40s, the band that established the international reputations of Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli.

Swing, Latin, gypsy jazz and blues and often an infectious rhythm are the characteristics with virtuoso musicianship and a comedic presentation. Afternoon in Paris deliver a truly entertaining and rewarding musical show.

Susanna Warren is a striking performer - vocals, saxes, and bass clarinet whose talent is founded on her classical training in the UK and Hungary. She studied classical clarinet and piano at the Birmingham Conservatoire and won scholarships to study chamber music at The Franz Liszt Academy of Music in Budapest during the 90s. She has since performed in show bands, ensembles, as a soloist all over the world. She started performing jazz in 2007.

Jeremy Young and Susanna Warren, guitar and clarinet

Jeremy Young, alongside his career as a successful rock musician, fell in love with and studied the Manouche gypsy jazz guitar style of rhythm and picking. He is a truly impressive guitarist who has played across the UK and in Denmark, Poland, Ireland, Germany and France.

Mike Hatchard is an outstanding keyboard player, composer, arranger known to thousands of people along the south coast who have come to his jazz and classical gigs and legendary “Jazz Breakfasts”. He has played with literally hundreds of top musicians being exceptionally adaptable and versatile at ease with any style. His enthusiasm for playing with Susanna and Jeremy is plain for all to see.

VENUE Queen Elizabeth Room upstairs in the Shoreham Centre BN43 5WU. Lift and wheelchair access available.

TICKETS include a tea or coffee and a pastry with no online booking fee. £15.00.

Students £8.00. From www.WeGotTickets.com or on the door.

Parking on west side of Centre building and nearby. Shoreham car parks £1.00 all day on Sundays.