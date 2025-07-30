Sword fights, storytelling and summer fun at Arundel Castle’s History Days

Arundel Castle will bring history to life once again this summer with the return of its popular History Days on Thursday 7th and Thursday 14th August 2025.

Designed to keep children entertained during the school holidays, these immersive events promise a full day of action-packed activities, historical discovery and live entertainment for the whole family.

Set in the picturesque grounds of Sussex’s iconic Arundel Castle, the History Day events offer visitors the chance to meet a host of historical characters, including a Norman knight, a pirate and a medieval archer. Children can get involved in hands-on activities such as axe throwing, crossbow shooting and warrior training, or take part in the always-popular Kids Battle.

In addition to the historical action, families can enjoy storytelling performances, live music, face painting, and the chance to meet a falconer. The craft tent offers creative activities for all ages, and Moat tours provide an opportunity to learn more about the castle’s rich heritage.

Food and drink will be available on-site from the Castle café, coffee shop, and tea terrace. Alternatively, visitors are welcome to bring their own picnic to enjoy in the gardens.

Andrew Lewis, Castle Manager at Arundel Castle, said:

“Our History Days are a fantastic way for families to enjoy time together during the school holidays. We know how important it is for parents to find activities that are not only fun but also enriching, and these events strike that balance perfectly.

“Children can immerse themselves in the excitement of historical combat, crafts, and storytelling, while adults will enjoy the beautiful setting, live entertainment, and historical insights. With so much included in the ticket price, it’s a great value day out that brings history to life in an engaging and memorable way.”

Tickets for the History Days are available at www.arundelcastle.org, priced from £16 per adult, £7.50 for a child to include the grounds and activities or from £28 per adult, £12.50 for a child and £68.50 for a Family Ticket to include entrance to the castle. Children under five years old can enter for free.

Please note that catering and event details are subject to change based on weather conditions; for full details, check the website. Arundel Castle reserves the right to change events or access to areas at any time. All catering is subject to menu & opening hours variations and availability. Age and height restrictions apply to some of the visitor activities.