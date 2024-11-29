Take a trip to Wonderland this Christmas with Ashington Musical Theatre Society

AMTS invite you to join them down the rabbit hole this December, 5th-8th, for their first ever pantomime, Alice in Wonderland!

Alice is bored of Arithmetic and books without pictures, instead dreaming of talking flowers and caterpillars who turn into bread-and-butterflies, but when she follows a white rabbit with a waistcoat and terrible timekeeping into Wonderland, she finds herself losing her imagination. With the evil Knave of Hearts scheming to get his hands on the Queen of Hearts’ tarts, and then her throne, can Alice save the day, make it to the Queen’s Unbirthday party on time, and find her way back home?

Codirector and choreographer Amelia Appleton said, "I’ve had the most amazing time directing and choreographing this wonderful bunch of people and somehow gaining lots of roles along the way. They’ve worked so hard and I’m proud of them all!" Unfortunately Will Cranford, who plays the Duchess, could not be reached for comment as he was still squeezing himself into his dress and heels!

This is a pantomime jam-packed full of jokes (both good and bad!), singing, dancing and of course the obligatory Panto Baddie and Dame, so be prepared to boo, hiss, shout and cheer! The society also promises a stocked bar with alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, sweet treats supplied by Sussex Ice Cream, a raffle, and plenty of other Wonderland fun!

Bring your glowsticks and prepare to enter the Knave Rave

Purchase your tickets at ticketsource.co.uk/ashington-musical-theatre-society - (limited tickets will also be available on the door). Start times vary between performances, so please visit the website for details.