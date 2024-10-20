Talented vocal duo to perform at Worthing Pavilion sports bar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Melissa and Tracey, who perform as Halo, are bringing their feel-good show to Venue5, the sports bar at Worthing Pavilion Bowling Club.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vocalists, who have been singing together for 20 years, are due on stage at 7pm this Saturday, October 26, and want everyone to bring their dancing shoes as well as their singing voices.

Expect a wide selection of classic hits from the Sixties to today's top tunes, including numbers made famous by Dusty Springfield, Fleetwood Mac, Kate Bush and Rhianna among many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melissa White and Tracey O'Reilly produce superb harmonies that have been appreciated by audiences at pubs and clubs in the Worthing area, where they play as the Halo duo or as vocalists for covers bands.

Please go to www.venue5.uk to book tickets for this free event, which is open to the general public.