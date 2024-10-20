Talented vocal duo to perform at Worthing Pavilion sports bar
The vocalists, who have been singing together for 20 years, are due on stage at 7pm this Saturday, October 26, and want everyone to bring their dancing shoes as well as their singing voices.
Expect a wide selection of classic hits from the Sixties to today's top tunes, including numbers made famous by Dusty Springfield, Fleetwood Mac, Kate Bush and Rhianna among many more.
Melissa White and Tracey O'Reilly produce superb harmonies that have been appreciated by audiences at pubs and clubs in the Worthing area, where they play as the Halo duo or as vocalists for covers bands.
Please go to www.venue5.uk to book tickets for this free event, which is open to the general public.