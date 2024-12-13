Talisker Whisky and The Gallivant Camber Sands unveil Drams in the Dunes: a luxury coastal experience embracing the rugged outdoors

Whisky Meets the Wild Coast in an Unforgettable Adventure, Inviting Guests to Explore the Elemental Spirit of Talisker with The Gallivant Camber Sands

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This winter, Talisker Whisky has partnered with boutique hotel The Gallivant Camber Sands to launch Drams in the Dunes, an immersive whisky experience designed to connect guests with the untamed beauty of the British coastline. For three months, whisky-lovers will have the opportunity to stay at The Gallivant Camber Sands and enjoy an exclusive, sensory-driven whisky experience crafted to foster a deep connection with nature and Talisker’s celebrated heritage.

With this unique escapade, Talisker brings its beloved 10 Year Old single malt to the forefront. Known for its bold maritime notes, Talisker unfolds with aromas of sea spray and coastal breeze, capturing the rugged Isle of Skye where it’s made. The whisky’s palate offers hints of fresh sea salt and smoky sweetness, followed by warming spices and a peppery finish, evoking the wildness of the sea and the warmth of fireside nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of Drams in the Dunes, guests will embark on a scenic coastal self-guided walk, fully immersing themselves in the rugged coastal surroundings that echo Talisker’s bold character. They’ll be treated to a dram of Talisker 10 Year Old and a warming Talisker Hot Chocolate, complemented by a beach-ready food pairing of British cheeses in the shelter of the dunes.

Talisker

Complete with sustainable outerwear from Talisker’s partner, Finisterre - including a dry robe jacket and blanket - Drams in the Dunes combines comfort with outdoor adventure, offering guests an unforgettable experience on the winter coast. These items will be provided for the duration of the experience, enhancing the immersion without being take-home gifts.

At The Gallivant’s bar, whisky lovers can also explore Talisker-inspired cocktails, including the Campfire Hot Chocolate and the refreshing Storr Highball, both perfect for warming up after a day spent in the great outdoors. Additionally, guests can enjoy an Oyster Happy Hour, where they can have unlimited/multiple fresh oysters to pair with their single serve of Talisker 10-Year-Old for a delightful coastal experience that beautifully complements the whisky’s character.