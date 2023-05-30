Edit Account-Sign Out
Talk by Trevor Beattie on the role of the South Downs National Park Authority in Lewes

The Friends of Lewes talk is on Tuesday June 13 at 7:30pm and will be by Trevor Beattie, Chief Executive of the SDNPA.
By Barbara MerchantContributor
Published 30th May 2023, 10:06 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 10:07 BST
Trevor BeattieTrevor Beattie
Trevor Beattie

Trevor Beattie became the first permanent Chief Executive of the South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA) in January 2012.

The South Downs National Park covers an area of over 1,600 km2 and is home to more than 117,000 people. The National Park Authority is responsible for conserving and enhancing the natural beauty, wildlife and cultural heritage of the area, promoting opportunities for the understanding and enjoyment of the special qualities of the Park.

Working in partnership with Local Authorities and others, the Authority fosters the economic and social well-being of the communities within the National Park. The SDNPA is also the planning authority for the National Park.

This talk is free to members of the Friends of Lewes, and £4 to non-members. Non-members can buy a ticket (£4) from TicketSource ticketsource.co.uk/friends-of-lewes, which will provide a link for this Zoom talk.

Members are sent emails with a Zoom link. Join Friends of Lewes for free entry to talks, at friends-of-lewes.org.uk/membership