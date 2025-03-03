Teddy Bear Picnic theatre comes to Chichester!

The fantastic Rah Rah Theatre are bringing their much-loved Teddy Bear's Picnic Theatre show to Boxgrove Village Hall on Saturday 12th April and there is a whole morning of fun planned.

The doors open at 10am with free beary crafts and free beary face painting to enjoy, before the performance starts at 11am.

The Rah Rah Theatre are a fun, engaging theatre group who get the little ones involved in the show and promise a lively, enjoyable performance! After the show, we're hoping the sun will be shining and we are inviting families to bring their picnic blankets and bears out on the Green with us to enjoy their lunches together.

Boxgrove Village Hall will be serving hot drinks and snacks throughout.Tickets are limited and we encourage booking early before they sell out.

£10 per child (includes 1 adult). Extra adult tickets available at £5 per adult.