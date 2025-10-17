Teenage wrestler in Sussex title bout

Teenage Sussex grappler P. J. Reeves bids to become the youngest Premier Wrestling Federation title-holder on Saturday night.

The 18-year-old heavyweight clashes with arch rival Isaac Freyda in what has been billed as "The Battle of Peacehaven" when the two wrestlers go head to head in front of their home-town fans at the Meridian Hall.

The match between Freyda, real name Jack Shepherd, and Reeves, who both launched their careers in American Rumble bouts on Premier Promotions shows, is likely to split the fans at ringside when they fight it out for the Sussex Championship.

And if Reeves emerges triumphant, he will be the youngest PWF title-holder in more than 30 years.

P. J. REEVES is fighting for the Premier Wrestling Federation Sussex Championship on Saturday.

The Saturday night spectacular will also feature an international heavyweight contest when New Zealand champion Spartan makes his Peacehaven debut against the rule-bending captain of the Storm Boyz, Anthony Storm from Worthing, plus tag-team action and a last-man standing rumble.

Tickets with discounts for advanced bookings and family tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or telephone 0333 666 3366, or available on the door. The show starts at 7.30.

