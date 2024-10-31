Tenors Unlimited at White Rock Hastings with two school choirs

Tenors Unlimited, the ‘Rat Pack of Opera’ will be performing their new show “Great Songs Tour” on Thursday 21 November 7.30pm at White Rock, Hastings. They will be joined by local choirs from Battle and Langton Primary School, winner and St Pauls CE Academy, runner-up in the Junior Choir Competition, organised by Bexhill Rotary.

The dynamic duo – Paul Martin and Jem Sharples – are back on the road again after a highly successful 18 months captivating audiences both sides of the Atlantic in their UK and USA tours. They have entertained packed houses with their fabulous harmonies, fun repartee and killer sense of humour.

Jem says “We’re so excited to be back on the road in the UK. There’s something for everyone in our new show such as Puccini’s Nessun Dorma, Bizet’s The Pearl Fishers’ Duet, Freddie Mercury’s Barcelona, The Greatest Showman’s From Now On, You Raise Me Up, Nat King Cole’s L-O-V-E, as well as songs we’ve composed ourselves.”

See the duo in action https://youtu.be/MlkQJk0WjJ0

Tenors Unlimited in performance

Known as the “Rat Pack of Opera” the UK’s original classical-crossover ‘man band’ brings their own blend of wit, humour, charm and vocal arrangements to their performances.

They have performed world-wide alongside such notables as Sting, Lionel Richie, Katherine Jenkins, Beyoncé, Hayley Westenra, Simply Red and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to name a few.

They have appeared on television, radio and at top venues such as The Royal Albert Hall and the Royal Festival Hall.

Their wide-ranging repertoire includes popular classics combined with crooner and pop favourites, as well as songs written by the guys themselves. To book tickets, visit tenorsunlimited.com/tour