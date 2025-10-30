Tenors Unlimited perform Christmas concert with local school choirs in St Leonards on Sea

From left to right Paul Martin and Jem Sharples, Tenors Unlimited

Tenors Unlimited, the ‘Rat Pack of Opera’ will be performing a Christmas Concert on Saturday November 29th at 7pm at St John the Evangelist church, St Leonards on Sea TN38 0LF with ‘Let’s Sing’ Junior Choir Winners and special guest Pete Prescott. All proceeds from the refreshments are in aid of Pett Level Lifeboat Station.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To book tickets (£17 adults, £8 under 16s) visit www.tenorsunlimited.com/tour

This show not only features great songs from opera, but also musical theatre and pop, as well as favourite Christmas carols, so there are plenty of opportunities for members of the audience to sing along. These will include classics such as Nessun Dorma, The Pearl Fisher’s Duet and You Raise Me Up. Christmas songs will include O Holy Night, Hallelujah, Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas and their number one selling Christmas single Who Is He? The guys will be joined by Battle and Langton Junior School choir who won this year’s ‘Let’s Sing’ choir competition, run by Bexhill Rotary Club, with all money raised going to local charities. Pete Prescott, a popular local singer, musician and songwriter, will be singing some Christmas favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Martin and Jem Sharples – the dynamic duo behind Tenors Unlimited - are back on the road again after a highly successful 18 months captivating audiences both sides of the Atlantic in their UK and USA tours. They have entertained packed houses with their fabulous harmonies, fun repartee and killer sense of humour. They have performed world-wide alongside such notables as Sting, Lionel Richie, Katherine Jenkins, Beyoncé, Hayley Westenra, Simply Red and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. They have appeared on television, radio and at top venues such as The Royal Albert Hall and the Royal Festival Hall. See the duo in action https://youtu.be/DPb62jfT2hs

From left to right Paul Martin and Jem Sharples, Tenors Unlimited

Known as the “Rat Pack of Opera” the UK’s original classical-crossover ‘man band’ brings their own blend of wit, humour, charm and vocal arrangements to their performances.

Their wide-ranging repertoire includes popular classics combined with crooner and pop favourites, as well as songs written by the guys themselves. To book tickets, visit www.tenorsunlimited.com/tour

About Tenors Unlimited

In 2019 they won The Broadway World Best Touring Show Award in the USA where they tour annually. They have had a number one selling single in the UK with “Who is He?” in aid of The Salvation Army.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tenors Unlimited came together 20 years ago to bring their own special combination of popular opera, musical theatre, iconic classical and original songs to the world and redefine the perception of a ‘tenor’ in the 21st century. They sang at the memorial service for football legend Sir Bobby Robson and sang live at Wembley Stadium at the FA Cup final.