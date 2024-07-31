Tenpin levels up with new and improved venue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tenpin, one of the UK’s leading bowling and entertainment providers, is levelling up this summer by introducing even more thrilling activities at its Chichester Gate Leisure Park venue for friends and family to enjoy.

Additions include three state-of-the-art escape rooms, laser tag arena for those adrenalin fuelled junkies and two, all singing, all dancing karaoke rooms. And the best part? An extra ten bowling lanes are being added to ensure everyone can continue to enjoy their favourite game!

The transformation will introduce a fantastic new range of exciting and engaging activities to the entertainment centre. Adding to its strong focus on customer experience, Tenpin offers a premier destination for those seeking unforgettable experiences.

Guests will be spoilt for choice with its brand new fully immersive laser tag experience. The venue will also be introducing escape rooms by award-winning Houdini’s. Put your problem-solving skills (and your teamwork) to the test in an attempt to crack one of three thrilling escape rooms, including: Escape from Alcatraz, Creepy Carnival, and Room 13.

The family entertainment centre provides a variety of fun filled activities, including an impressive 26 bowling lanes and an upgraded arcade area with pool tables and all the latest video games. Tenpin Chichester’s fully licensed bar will serve an extensive selection of food and drinks, including a wide range of delicious cocktails and mocktails, and will be showing all live games on Sky Sports and TNT Sports.

Daniel Bean, General Manager at Tenpin Chichester Gate Leisure Park, said: “We are dedicated to providing the ultimate entertainment experiences in the UK, and we’re excited to introduce a variety of new activities to Chichester Gate.

"With the addition of extra bowling lanes, laser tag, our escape rooms and karaoke booths, we truly believe our Chichester venue will offer something for everyone, with our all singing, all dancing facility designed to delight guests of all ages. We know these new additions are going to be a hit and cannot wait to welcome visitors to experience everything Tenpin has to offer”