Terry Dactyl and the Dinosaurs to play at Crawley bandstand

Crawley band,Terry Dactyl and the Dinosaurs are performing on the Crawley Memorial Gardens bandstand August 3 12.30 pm til 4.30 pm.
Surviving, founding members of Brett Marvin and the Thunderbolts and Terry Dactyl and the Dinosaurs, Graham Hine and Keith Trussell formed while at the Thomas Bennett School Crawley Sussex in 1968.
Appear together with the Okeedokee band for a summer afternoon of music including their summer hit record "Sea Side Shuffle" and a wonderful solo blues set from Graham Hine's delectable slide guitar.