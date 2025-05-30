Thanking the incredible volunteers at St Wilfrid’s Hospice

For over 35 years, St Wilfrid’s Hospice has provided free, expert palliative and end-of-life care to people in our local community who are living with a life-limiting or terminal illness. And this would not have been possible without the incredibly generous support from volunteers, who donate their own time to help the Hospice.

With running costs of over £10 million, the donated time provided by volunteers is vital to the Hospice, without them the Hospice would be unable to run as effectively as it does. The help is provided across all areas of the Hospice such as their charity shops, on the Ward, in the gardens and at the fundraising events. Over 2023 – 2024, St Wilfrid’s saw 1,120 hours per week donated by volunteers into helping keep the Hospice services running.

To celebrate this week, St Wilfrid’s are sending a big thank you to their volunteers and also sharing some of their stories online, to highlight the incredible work they do.

“ St Wilfrid’s is a lovely place to be and you can tell that all the medical staff really appreciate the work the volunteers do” – Jon, a Ward volunteer

“Every day, our volunteers help us to go the extra mile to support patients and those who matter most to them, in so many varied and often imaginative ways! “ – Lois Howell, Chief Executive

St Wilfrid’s Hospice invites the community to join them in saying “thank you” to all the volunteers whose generosity and continued support make a real impact to patients lives - not just on National Volunteers Week, but every day of the year.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is much more than a building. They provide tailored end-of-life care both in the community and at the Hospice, supporting patients living with a terminal illness, and their family and friends.

Their vital services are all provided free of charge, thanks to the generous support of fundraisers and donors. Only a small percentage of the costs are currently met by the NHS and they rely on the community to fund the remainder, which totals over £10million each year. You can find out more information at www.stwh.co.uk or by calling 01243 775302.

1 . Contributed A few of the Hospice Volunteer Gardeners Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Volunteers helping at the Moonlight Walk Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed A St Wilfrid's Hospice Ward Volunteer Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed A Hospice Volunteer, helping patients at the cafe Photo: Submitted