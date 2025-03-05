The Academy at Golf At Goodwood opens its doors once again for The Academy Open Day

Golf At Goodwood is inviting golfers of all ages and abilities to its Academy Open Day on Monday 21 April 2025. This complimentary event offers both aspiring and seasoned golfer a unique opportunity to experience a range of golf activities including lessons, challenges, coaching and games in a fun and welcoming environment.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the day, attendees will have unlimited access to The Copse, Goodwood’s dedicated short course and short game area. It’s the ideal setting to practice and enhance golfing abilities and enjoy a relaxed shorter round of golf with family and friends. Guests are also invited to join free training sessions throughout the day, tailored for both Junior Camps and 'Get Into Golf' adult beginners. These sessions will be led by Golf At Goodwood’s team of PGA Professionals and are designed to introduce newcomers to the sport and help experienced players refine their skills.

Visitors will also gain valuable insights into the mental aspects of golf through brief consultations with Jordan Byrne, Golf At Goodwood’s qualified Sports Psychologist. These sessions aim to improve focus, strategy and your overall performance on the course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to golf-focused sessions, the day will feature music, games, challenges and much more, ensuring a fun-filled experience for all attendees.

Children getting lessons at Golf At Goodwood's Academy Open Day

The Golf At Goodwood Academy Open Day is free to attend and open to all. It's an excellent opportunity to explore Goodwood’s facilities, connect with the local golf community and discover the offerings of one of England's most welcoming golf clubs.

Gary Beves, General Manager of Golf At Goodwood shares “We are delighted to once again be hosting the Academy Open Day at Golf At Goodwood, an event dedicated to growing the game of golf and making our sport more accessible to all. Our goal is to inspire more people, regardless of age or experience, to take up the game in a welcoming and inclusive environment. With our world-class facilities, including our brand-new short game area and short course, The Copse, we are excited to showcase everything that Goodwood and the game has to offer. By opening our doors to the wider community, we hope to encourage more people to discover the game, develop their skills, and enjoy everything golf has to offer.”

While the event is free, spaces for taster sessions are limited and advance booking is recommended to secure your spot. To reserve your place and view the full schedule of activities, please visit the Golf At Goodwood Academy Open Day page - Academy Open Day | Goodwood