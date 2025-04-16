The annual Petworth Park Antiques and Fine Art Fair takes place for the 11th time

A full complement of some 60 dealers is gathering from around the UK, with a couple from Europe, to put on a great show. Past regular exhibitors are returning and being joined by a few first timers to fill the marquee with an extensive selection of differing disciplines, amongst which are paintings and drawings; maps and prints; fine period and country furniture; clocks and vintage watches; jewellery; silver; glass; ceramics; garden artefacts; 20th century design objects; textiles and carpets; applied arts, objets d’art and many other decorative and unique works of art from the ancient to the contemporary.As usual, the market town of Petworth is gearing up to put on a show for the influx of visitors over the three days of the fair.

Joining the fair for the first time is Camburn Fine Art from France. Other dealers making their debut at The Petworth Park Antiques & Fine Art Fair are Billy Rae from Aberdeen, Callaghans of Shrewsbury, Chalet White from Shropshire, Garden Artefacts from London, Glass of All Ages from Hertfordshire, Keith Richards Antiques from Somerset, Nicholas Bowlby from East Sussex and Reindeer Antiques from Kensington Church Street in London.

An opening day (only) pop-up by Bloomsbury Revisited brings its extensive collection of lampshades and bases, hand painted at their studios in Sussex by artist Jane McCall. Inspired by the Bloomsbury artists resident at Charleston farmhouse, the parchment shades have a loose, bohemian style still so influential for interior designers today and a playful charm that no manufactured product can possibly offer. Jane Howard, the other half of the Bloomsbury Revisited partnership, will be on hand to discuss the differing shades and their bespoke offering that can make and paint any lampshade to meet a client’s requirements.

Sussex related art and antiques to be found at the fair include a George IV Tunbridge Wear sycamore sewing compendium modelled as a tower from the Brighton Pavilion, circa 1825, £7,950 from Mark Goodger Antiques. The sewing compendium features Brighton Pavilion’s iconic minaret turned in sycamore and a large globular body with hand-painted details leading to further turned faces and the hand-painted windows upon a stepped base. The sewing compendium opens in three locations one just below the first dome revealing a pin cushion, the second just above the windows revealing the sewing tools including a Tunbridge Ware thimble and bobbin and the third at the base for storing needles etc. Olde Time exhibits again with a wonderful collection of antique clocks, amongst which is a locally made Victorian drop dial wall clock by George Steadman of Petworth, circa 1880, £1,650.

Faraway from the influences of Sussex, Chinese art and antiques can be found with several dealers (without 104% tariffs!). Newcomer Chalet White is showing a remarkable set of four early 19th century Chinese panels of wallpaper, profusely decorated with birds and flowers in an exotic landscape, the polychrome colours on a rare gentian blue ground, circa 1825, with a price tag of £28,000. Chalet White is also bringing a superb and rare late 18th century Chinese four-fold screen, the scarlet lacquer ground profusely decorated in goldleaf with scenes of palaces, exotic gardens, lakes and mountains, after landscapes inspired by the ancient Song Dynasty capital Hangzhou, circa 1790, £18,000. The screen came from the estate of Marie Vergottis, who collected outstanding Chinese works of art, many of which are now housed in the Musée Fondation de l’Heritage in Lausanne, Switzerland.

W. Shanshan 珊然軒 returns to exhibit with a wealth of Chinese artefacts, amongst which is a rare gilt bronze hill censor and cover ‘Boshanlu’ (Han dynasty, 206 BC-220 AD), 15cm high, £7,500. This small ‘Boshanlu’ embodies the spirit of Han dynasty, used as an incense burner. It is believed that this object has a central Asian origin and was made into a bud form during the Han dynasty. The cover is cast with wild animals and human figures in the mountains. When the scent diffuses through the top openwork, it resembles clouds on top of the mountain with a mythical bird, probably a phoenix. The entire scene refers to the traditional Chinese belief that the Queen Mother of the West lives in the Kunlun mountain and represents immortality. The censor is raised by an arm tree with a circular drip plate on the base. The surface is partially covered by green patina. This Boshanlu is one rare form being made with gilt instead of full bronze.

Mark J. West has a set of two Chinese Ming Dynasty porcelain vases and a censer with blue painted decoration from a domestic shrine or possibly burial, each measuring a mere 3” in height, £440 the set - possibly the oldest items for sale in this year’s fair, dating around 12th to 13th century. Also to be found on the stand are three Southern Song dynasty 'wasters' (things that have gone wrong in the kiln) also small at around 1¾”x 3”, priced at £85 each. Reindeer Antiques brings an early 18th century Chinese export black lacquer coffer with a domed top; decorated throughout with landscape scenes set within floral borders and retaining the original engraved brass escutcheon and the original carrying handles; raised on an English japanned stand with square chamfered legs, circa 1750, £4,950.

Staying in Asia, Jacksons Antique specialises in Japanese items, as well as sculpture, Swiss Black Forest and other interesting pieces from Europe. Japanese objects coming to the fair with Jacksons Antique include several Meiji period (1868-1912) examples: a Satsuma vase by Okamoto Ryozan for the Yasuda Company, £25,000; a cloisonne enamel vase with a rare moriage enamel net enclosing birds on the vase £3,500; another Satsuma vase, this time by Hozan, depicting a calamity scene with a fisherman tripping over and spilling his day’s catch all across the floor, £2,500; and a cloisonne enamel opposing pair of vases by Hayashi School with the original Tomobako (box), £3,450.

Modern British art abounds with original paintings by Mary Fedden, Edward Seago, Benjamin Williams Leader, Dorothea Sharp, Julius Olssen, William Russell-Flint, Ken Howard and Fred Cuming from Sarah Colegrave, Freya Mitton, Burlington, Gladwell & Patterson, Callaghans of Shrewsbury, Elford Fine Art, Nick Waters Art, Oriel Fine Art and Winsor Birch Ltd. Art & Horse Racing Gallery has several acrylics on canvas by Anthony Benjamin FRSA RE (1931-2002), coming direct from his estate, some of which have never been on the market before.

Amongst the paintings for sale with Petworth gallery Ottocento is Madonna and Child, a signed lead sculpture with bronze halos in a bespoke carved oak devotional niche by Jacob Epstein (British/American 1880–1959) with an asking price of £17,000. This maquette was reputed to be made from lead retrieved from the roofs of buildings destroyed in the Blitz, like a phoenix from the ashes. The maquettes are smaller versions of the major work that adorns the former convent of the Holy Child Jesus in London’s Cavendish Square. Jacob Epstein had been chosen over Henry Moore and John Skeaping to undertake the project. Ottocento is also showing works by Duncan Grant, Roger Eliot Fry, Algernon Mayow Talmage, and Ronco a mixed media collage, signed, inscribed and dated 1979 by Ben Nicholson (British, 1894–1982), with a price tag of £22,000.

The Hunt Gallery returns with Michael John Hunt in person to discuss his newest creations, whilst Paul Mayhew Fine Art takes us back to before the devastating fire that destroyed Notre-Dame de Paris, thanks to the beautiful oil on canvas rendition signed by Antoine Blanchard (1910-1988), selling for £8,500. Blanchard studied at the Ecole des Beaux-Arts in Paris from 1932. As a leading exponent of the School of Paris painters, he devoted his life to recording buildings and people of Paris. Notre-Dame was reopened recently following extensive refurbishment after the fire.

Jewellery includes pieces from different eras, including the 20th century. Markov brings a mid-20th century large peridot and diamond ring, selling for £8,500 and an earlier Art Nouveau emerald and diamond ring, circa 1910, priced in the region of £2,000 to £4,000. S. Greenstein & Co. Ltd, often sought out for beautiful engagement rings, has an incredible natural orange-yellow sapphire and 1.2-carat diamond cluster ring set in 18ct white gold, priced at £18,950 which would definitely suit the purpose. Other pieces include a pair of Edwardian coral drop earring with scalloped tops set in 18ct yellow gold, £995 and a unique owl ring with fancy yellow diamond eyes set in 18ct yellow gold, £6,950. Shapiro & Co. returns with an opal and diamond pendant, circa 1950, £2,750 and a lemon citrine briolette anddiamondpendant in 18ct white gold by Lilly Shapiro, priced at£1,800. Timewise Vintage Watches exhibits again with the timeless elegance of a 1960’s gold Rolex, £3,900; a 1970’s Rolex Oyster Perpetual in solid 18 yellow gold, £11,500; a classic Patek Philippe Calatrava with automatic movement, £15,800 and a Lemania pilot’s watch of the Royal Navy’s Fleet Air, as used by Sea Harrier pilots on the aircraft carrier Ark Royal, issued between 1950 and 1955, £5,300.

Silver is always a draw and Stephen Kalms Antiques has a wide selection to offer, amongst which is a silver gilt toilet box by Paul Storr, London 1820, £2,500; silver horses by Roger John Squires, London 2001, £6,000 for the set of five; a silver nutmeg grater by Hilliard & Thomason, Birmingham 1858, £2,000 and a silver and enamel spoon by Archibald Knox for Liberty, Birmingham 1901, £3,250.

On the subject of horses, Art & Horse Racing Gallery debuted at the fair last year. The gallery is based in a working racehorse trainer’s yard in Newmarket. Sketch forWarrior by British sculptor Deborah Burt is a bronze on oak, edition 2/9, £1,250. Cast and finished in the UK, Sketch for Warrior is cast from a maquette for a larger piece which is being developed around the theme of National Hunt racing, reflecting the warrior-like nature of the heroes of 'the Winter Game'. With polo just down the road in Midhurst, Reindeer Antiques’ Polo a signed etching by American artist Anne Goldthwaite is very apt, £850 (framed). A copy of this print is in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Gladwell & Paterson is showing Horse and Rider, 1974 by Elisabeth Frink (British, 1930-1993), £23,000. This spectacular watercolour was painted at a significant point in Frink’s career, after a spell in Camargue when she moved to Dorset. Frink used horses frequently throughout her practice she often portrayed them as powerful yet unidealised creatures rather than the modern traditional refined, classical style of equestrian statues throughout art history. She was interested in their physicality and movement as well as their relationship with humans, fascinated by the bond between humans and horses. Frink often depicted them together and rejected the idea of horses as symbols of power instead presenting them as earthy and vulnerable. BBC Antiques Roadshow horology expert, Richard Price is bringing a mid-19th century Siena marble and bronze mantel clock, the striking movement by Japy Frères with silvered dial, in a rectangular marble base surmounted by a superb bronze stallion, £4,250.

Camburn Fine Art is exhibiting paintings by Alan Halliday (British, b.1952), who as a young theatre artist was given full access by Sir Frederick Ashton to attend dress rehearsals of the Royal Ballet. Balletomania, a watercolour with pen and ink dating from 1996, is being exhibited for the first time at The Petworth Park Antiques & Fine Art Fair, as it was found recently in the artist's archive of theatre paintings. Not restricted to purely theatrical subjects, Alan Halliday painted Yves St. Laurent’s Jardin Majorelle in Marrakesh, £1,350 and a 17th century table setting from Delft Museum, £1,500. This watercolour painting shows a typical dining table setting from a wealthy Dutch dwelling at the end of the 17th century. Period stemware, cutlery and crockery including a grand tureen and plates and platters can be seen on the table. A carved dining chair, typical of the period, is placed by the table. Behind the table can be seen alcoves which display more Delftware platters.

Ceramics come in different forms and from various eras. Galerie Arabesquefrom Stuttgart is bringing a selection of Delftware (as well as interesting textiles) such as an 18th century Delft blue and white china covered vase, £850; a tableau of blue and white Delft tiles, circa 1625, £1,250 the set; a pair of 18th century Delft figurines in the style of Commedia dell’Arte, £950 the pair and a set of three 18th century Delft vases, £1,500 the set.Andrew Muir brings a Lenci ‘Mama Sirena’ figure, £4,500; and a pair of Clarice Cliff ‘Honolulu’ design candlesticks, £1,800. Glass from Andrew Muir includes ‘Green eye of the pyramid’ glass sculpture by Stanislav Libensky, £15,000. Glass of All Ages has a rare and very large glass bowl with polar bears by retired glass maker Malcolm Sutcliffe, late 20th/early 21st century, £675 and an early 20th century complete window panel containing wonderful stained glass, £350.

Furniture ranges from Art Deco and mid-century from Jeroen Markies Art Deco to a Queen Anne figured walnut compact chest, circa 1710, £17,900 from Millington Adams and a late 17th century seaweed marquetry chest of drawers crossbanded in walnut, ebony and holly, £11,500 from Walton House Antiques. William Cook returns deftly mixing old and new amongst which is an impressive George I walnut bureau bookcase with original carved ogee feet, circa 1720, £48,500; an early 19th century rosewood centre table by Gillow with boldly carved feet, identical to those on a suite of furniture supplied by Gillow to John Hargreaves in 1843. Another interesting piece from William Cook is an unusally long 8’2” late 17th century Charles II oak dresser base with moulded drawer fronts, which would have been an important commission for a very wealthy client, now priced in the region of £5,500.Reindeer Antiques is appearing with a handsome mid-19th century burr oak veneered pedestal desk by Holland and Sons, circa 1840, £18,500. Holland & Sons were one of the finest cabinet-making firms of mid-19th century London. They supplied furniture to Queen Victoria's homes at Osborne House, Windsor Castle and Balmoral. The locks in the desk are by Bramah, who also had a Royal warrant from Queen Victoria.

The fair is not all about interiors, as the English are known for enjoying their gardens. Walton House Antiques also has a pair of 19th century brass converted carriage lamps with eagle finials, perfect to grace any entrance at £775 the pair. With Garden Artefacts there is a plethoraof items from planters to a pair of early 20th century folding iron chairs, probably French, £1,600 the pair; a 19th century cast iron boot scraper depicting one of Aesop’s fables, English, £650; a selection of 19th and 20th century garden tools, English, £75 to £150 and a late 19th century child’s beech wood wheelbarrow, French, £450. Perfectly suitable for garden displays are bronze animal sculptures by Tobias Martin and Richard Smith, both of whom have been inspired by penguins, which can be found with Callaghans of Shrewsbury.

If you enjoy watching the planets, Tom Rooth has been focusing through his high powered telescope for his latest creations, not just of stars but making ceramic panels onto which he draws what he sees and has photographed, resulting in works like Saturn, drawn in September 2024, with underglaze pencils on ceramic and then paired with an Arts & Crafts frame, circa 1900, £2,200.

Tickets to the fair are £10 each (including programme and re-admission) through Eventbrite.Light refreshments are available in the fair and parking is free for antiques fair visitors right outside the marquee. A courtesy bus runs between the marquee and the centre of Petworth for those wishing to explore the town.

1 . Contributed Natural orange-yellow sapphire and 1.2-carat diamond cluster ring set in 18ct white gold. Price £18,950 from S. Greenstein & Co. Ltd. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Blue Glass by Anthony Benjamin FRSA, RE (1931-2002), acrylic on canvas, 1994, 12”x 12”, £3,500 from Art & Horse Racing Gallery Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed A pair of early 20th century folding iron chairs, probably French, £1,600 the pair from Garden Artefacts Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Jacob Epstein (British / American 1880 – 1959) Madonna and Child, 1950 Sculpture (lead with bronze halos) 34cm. In a bespoke carved oak devotional niche Signed ‘Epstein’ (on the reverse) £17,000 from Ottocento Photo: Submitted