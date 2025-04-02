The art of imagination: A new collection of oil paintings by Sussex-based artist Vincent Matthews

Roche Gallery, High Street, Rye 10 - 24 April - open everyday between 9am - 6pm Private View 10th April between 6-8pm With a background as an accomplished Interior Architect, Vincent’s mastery of colour, form, and bold design elements is evident in every canvas. These new works celebrate his long and diverse career, seamlessly blending his architectural expertise with his artistic vision to create a compelling dialogue between space, structure, and emotion. Join us on April 10th between 6-8pm for the exclusive opening night, where guests will have the opportunity to meet Vincent Matthews in person and experience these extraordinary works up close. The collection will be on display until April 24th, offering art lovers a rare chance to immerse themselves in Vincent’s boundless creativity and take home a piece that reflects his unique artistic spirit. For further information, press inquiries, or to RSVP for the opening night, please contact: [email protected] About Vincent

Alongside his work as a professional freelance Interior Architect, Vincent’s primary passion in life is creating unique artwork from his own sketches, from his imagination or from life.

Vincent is currently Vice President of the SGFA alongside his colleagues Lynda Clark and Harriet Brigdale, and also fulfils the role of Curator. He is a lifetime member of Pure Arts Group, where he supports the exhibitions and event delivery with his extensive technical knowledge and skill, he was a co-founder of Tenterden Artists and a recently appointed RSA fellow. Vincent can often be found with his dog Denby and his sketch pad in and around Rye, Winchelsea or Dungeness, sketching, usually with an appreciative crowd of onlookers. His design experience and love of the medium are evident in the beautiful rendering of buildings and interior landscapes, which are the hallmark of his creative practice. http://www.vincentmatthewsart.com

1 . Contributed The Boat House Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Teapot Cottage Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Vincent at the Mall galleries Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed The Junk Yard Photo: Submitted