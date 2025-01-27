The Arts Society Steyning Lecture

By Jennifer Knowles
Published 27th Jan 2025
Updated 28th Jan 2025
A Haaand-Baaag? The Importance of Being Oscar (And Earnest) A talk by Simon Whitehouse.

Monday February 10th.

10am-12noon.

The Steyning Centre, Fletchers Croft, Steyning BN44 3XZ.

The Importance of Being Earnest

We examine Oscar Wilde’s great literary and theatrical successes, focusing on The Importance of Being Earnest - one of the funniest, most performed and frequently quoted plays - to mark the 130th anniversary of its premiere performance. Described as ‘A Trivial Comedy for Serious People’, we explore the play’s hidden elements, how it was both of its time and yet also ahead of its time, and how it satirised Victorian society.

Free to members, £10 donation for visitors

[email protected]

theartssocietysteyning.org.uk

