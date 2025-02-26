The Arts Society Steyning March Lecture

A HISTORY OF THE CITY OF LONDON AS TOLD THROUGH ITS STAINED GLASS. A talk by Anna Warrillow. Monday March 10th 2025. 10am–12 The Steyning Centre, Fletchers Croft, Steyning BN44 3XZ

The churches, halls and civic buildings of the City house some fascinating stained-glass windows, each telling its own story. Many have withstood the ravages of World War II, and we can chart their history back to the early foundations of the city. Come on a journey through the streets of London, discovering hidden gems and learning about the best C19th, C20th and contemporary stained-glass windows in London.