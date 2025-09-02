The Arts Society Steyning September Lecture

LIFE ON A HARP STRING: THE HISTORY, DESIGN AND MUSIC OF THIS UNIQUE INSTRUMENT A lecture by Margaret Watson

Monday September 14th 2025

10:00am - 12:00

The Steyning Centre, Fletchers Croft, Steyning BN44 3XZ

Pedal harp

This talk delves into the 5000-year history, development, design, music, and lore of the harp. With over 1400 working parts, we learn how the complex pedal mechanism was introduced and perfected to create today’s instrument. We also see extraordinary designs as the harp developed over centuries, including lavishly decorated Rococo harps made for Queen Marie Antoinette. This lecture creates a unique musical journey and features Margaret playing her harp.

Margaret studied harp under the late Sidonie Goossens OBE and Sussex harpist Helen Arnold. She holds a Diploma in Music Performance on the harp and is also a Fellow of The Guild of Musicians and Singers.

Free to members, £10 donation for visitors

www.theartssocietysteyning.org.uk