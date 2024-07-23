The Bad Wabbits hold annual shindig
The Bad Wabbit Shindig is a annual event we hold once a year to raise money for a chosen local charities in WestSussex.
We are a local Motorbike enthusiasts called The Bad Wabbit Crew.
Every year we hold a charity event to raise money for local charities in and around Chichester, West Sussex.
This year we are raising money for Brent Lodge Animal Hospital situated in Sidelsham, just outside of Chichester.
This event is taking place on July 27 from 12 noon at the Fishbourne Centre, Blackboy Lane, Fishbourne P018 8BE
There will be a motorbike show, face painting, raffle, food stalls and more!
