The Bad Wabbits hold annual shindig

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Bad Wabbit Shindig is a annual event we hold once a year to raise money for a chosen local charities in WestSussex.

We are a local Motorbike enthusiasts called The Bad Wabbit Crew.

Every year we hold a charity event to raise money for local charities in and around Chichester, West Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year we are raising money for Brent Lodge Animal Hospital situated in Sidelsham, just outside of Chichester.

This event is taking place on July 27 from 12 noon at the Fishbourne Centre, Blackboy Lane, Fishbourne P018 8BE