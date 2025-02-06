The Best Valentine’s Day Ideas in Brighton

If you’re looking to make this Valentine’s Day one to remember, Brighton has you covered. Whether you’re into relaxation, quirky activities, action or full-on romance, there’s something here for every couple. Leading Brighton events company, bookaparty.com has rounded up the best ways to celebrate love in style.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bottomless Brunch

Bottomless brunch is a great way to kick start your romantic day. You’ll choose a brunch dish from the menu and wash it down with unlimited glasses of cocktails, fizz, beer, cider or soft drinks. Some venues even have themed brunches, ranging from Beyonce to ABBA, so you can turn your brunch into a full-on party.

Escape Room

Valentine's Day in Brighton

Crack the codes with your significant other in an escape room. It’s time to get your thinking caps on in the ultimate test of teamwork as you solve puzzles, unlock clues and race against the clock. Raid the room to find the codes and solve the mystery. Available in a range of themes, you’ll only have one hour to beat the game and make your escape.

Axe Throwing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forget Cupid’s arrows because this Valentine’s, it’s all about axe throwing. It’s time to unleash your inner lumberjack or lumberjill as you test your aim and see who’s got the best shot in this fun and quirky activity. It’s a brilliant way to blow off some steam and bring out your competitive side as you see who can hit the bullseye.

Alcotraz

Valentine's Day in Brighton

Head to the bar behind bars, Alcotraz, on Brighton seafront, where you’ll be immersed in a US-style prison, complete with talented actors. They’ll play the parts of the warden and a range of crooked guards. They’ll even get you to smuggle in your own alcohol and will make some seriously tasty cocktails with it.

Afternoon Tea

Treat yourself to this relaxing activity this Valentine’s Day. You’ll be nibbling on delicate finger sandwiches, sinking your teeth into warm scones with loads of jam and cream and indulging in sweet, tasty cakes. Pair it with a fresh cuppa or a glass of bubbly for that extra sparkle. It’s the perfect way to spend some quality time together.

Spa Day

This Valentine’s, why not swap the hustle and bustle of everyday life for some serious relaxation? A spa day is the perfect excuse to unwind with massages, steamy saunas and a soak in the jacuzzi. It’s all about enjoying each other’s company, chilling out and leaving the world behind for a few lovely hours.

Cocktail Making

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Add a twist to your romantic evening with a cocktail making class. You’ll both learn how to shake, stir and pour like a pro as a friendly mixologist guides you through the process step by step. You’ll make two-three cocktails each and will get to drink all of them. You can even up the fun factor with games and cocktail competitions.

Comedy Night

Ditch the soppy stuff and head to a comedy night for a dose of side-splitting fun. With a line-up of hilarious acts, from new acts to TV favourites, you’ll be laughing until your face aches. You can’t go wrong with a comedy club. Nothing brings people closer than a good giggle.

Bar Crawl

Why settle for one bar when you can hit all the best spots in Brighton? A guided bar crawl takes you to the coolest pubs and bars in the city with no queues or hassle. You’ll end the night on a high in a nightclub where you can dance together. It’s perfect for couples who love a night out with great drinks and want to discover their new favourite place.

Silent Disco

For something totally unique, grab those headphones and join a silent disco walking tour. Dance through Brighton’s streets to your own beat with a crowd of fellow party people. It’s quirky, full of laughs and perfect if you both love a spontaneous boogie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No matter how you choose to celebrate, Valentine’s Day in Brighton is all about making memories that outlast the usual box of chocolates. So go big, have a blast and show your love in the most unforgettable way.

For more inspiration, visit www.bookaparty.com