The Big, Bold Arts Festival that’s back with a bang for May only

Officially opening on the evening of Friday, May 9with a vibrant party and exhibition at St. Andrew’s Mews, the launch featured an array of captivating performers, poets, musicians, artists, DJs, interactive games, rooms and installations.

The event officially marked the beginning of many more creative events designed to invite those of all ages to Play this May!

There are a plethora of opportunities to catch the creativity and plug into Play before the festival officially closes with The Playbus on June 1 at The Compound.

Some of the festival’s most highly anticipated events include:`

The Curious Cabaret at St. Leonards Church on Friday, May 23, which will kick off the long weekend of the May bank holiday with performances from Desmond O’Connor, Xena Flames, Aurora Starr, Twice Shy Theatre and more!

There is a free Activity Morning at Speckled Wood on Saturday, May 24 for kids and their grown-ups, including a wonder walk and a colouring workshop! Head back for another visit on Saturday 31st May for instrument making, painting, kiln firing and block printing!

Sunday, May 25 will see the much-anticipated return of the Alternative Sunday Service, hosted by local legend Heather Duster and featuring acts such as Loose Willis, Gem The Clown and magician Just Saul

The Curious Coastal Village Fete on Bank Holiday Monday, May 26 will include its very popular dog show and Curious Grannies, and include more entertainment, live music and stalls than ever before!

Curious Kids Day on Saturday, May 29: a day of creativity for young people, led by Little Mashers, offering hands-on experiences in music, art, and movement.

The Playbus will close the festival with an out-of-this-world adult-only party on June 1, with amazing performers on board a double decker bus, with a free drink for every ticket holder!

You may have already been following the art treasure trail Play The Town, discovering over 25 wild and wonderful pop-up installations at The Selkie, Neighbourhood Pottery, Hastings Museum and many more using the interactive map on the A Curious Town website - and now on an interactive app!

Or perhaps you have been inspired by our various workshops and events so far in the festival including - but not limited to - an art trail through Speckled Woods, Burlesque, Printing, Storytelling and Improvisation.

Join the Celebration

Whether you’re trying something new, cheering on a performance, or simply soaking in the atmosphere, A Curious Town Plays promises an unforgettable experience for all.

For the full programme, tickets, and updates, visit www.acurioustown.co.uk

Prioritising Access and Inclusivity

Curious Agenda remains committed to ensuring the festival is accessible to as many people as possible, offering free and low-cost events while focusing on more accessible venues. Through partnerships with local community groups, the festival also aims to involve communities from underserved areas.

Miia Forbes, Founder of Curious Agenda CIC, commented:“This year’s festival is about more than just art - it’s about community, connection, and creativity. We want A Curious Town Plays to be a celebration that brings people together, inspires curiosity, and allows everyone to experience the joy of play. Whether you're eight or eighty, there’s something here for you.”

