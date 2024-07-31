The Brighton Lights returns for 2024: Bigger and brighter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Brighton Lights, Brighton’s new festive evening, is back at One Garden Brighton for its second year, promising an even more spectacular experience for 2024.

With new dates, an extended route, and additional light installations, this year’s event is set to be a highlight of the winter season.

Building on the successes of last year, this year will include new features and experiences to make this year’s event bigger and brighter. Over selected dates from Saturday, December 7 to Monday, December 23, The Brighton Lights will offer a blend of lights, music, winter walks, and street food.

Gather your loved ones and make memories with a brighter, bolder, and more beautiful winter experience this December.

Tickets Officially on Sale for 2024.

New for 2024:

Extended Route: Enjoy a longer walk with additional light displays and interactive elements.

Enhanced Festival Atmosphere: More music, performances, and festive vibes.

New Dates: Due to popular demand in 2023, more dates have been added this year.

The Brighton Lights is not just an event for families with young children, but also a perfect evening for adults seeking a festive night out with friends. Everyone is welcome to immerse themselves in the winter magic.

Speaking on behalf of the Directors of The Brighton Lights. Poppie Sharman said: “As Brightonians, we are so proud to bring The Brighton Lights back for a second year. We hope you’ll join us again for this celebration of light and community, with lots more festive cheer!”

Tickets are now on sale and can be booked via the website: thebrightonlights.co.uk

Ticket Information:This year introduces tiered ticket pricing and flexible tickets, allowing visitors to change their tickets up to a week before the show (subject to availability). With last years’ tickets selling out fast, early booking is recommended to secure entry.

Ticket Prices

Adults £18 / £16; Children (under 16) £12 / £10

Event Dates:

Opening Weekend: Saturday, December 7 & Sunday, December 8

Wednesday, December 11 - Monday, December 23

Entry times from 4pm - 8pm

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.thebrightonlights.co.uk.