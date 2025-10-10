The Brilliant Brighton Bricks Trail is back in time for the Halloween half term!

Keep big and little kids alike busy during the Halloween half term school holidays with the return of the Brilliant Brighton Bricks Trail. Simply spot the 35 hidden Minifigures in Brilliant Brighton and you could win a Brighton gift card!

From Saturday 18th October to Sunday 2nd November 2025, families, friends and trail-lovers can enjoy exploring the city centre to spot 35 hidden Minifigures in businesses’ windows. Find them all, jot down their names on your trail form and hand it in, and you could win a Brighton gift card to spend in 60+ businesses.

Organised by Brilliant Brighton (a collective of 500+ city centre businesses) and community group Brighton Bricks, the trail takes explorers through The Lanes, North Laine, East Street, North Street and Preston Street, where the Minifigure characters are hidden among the windows of shops, cafés, restaurants and salons.

Trail forms can be picked up from any of the 35 participating businesses or downloaded from www.brilliantbrighton.com, and once completed, can be handed in at Rieker (Dukes Lane), Futon Company (Preston Street) or Socktopus (North Road) before 5pm on Sunday 2nd November.

Brilliant Brighton Bricks Trail form in Meeting House Lane

There are three fantastic prizes up for grabs:

First prize: £100 Brighton gift card

Second prize: £50 Brighton gift card

Third prize: £25 Brighton gift card

Shelley Welti, Marketing Manager for Brilliant Brighton, says: “We love seeing residents and visitors enjoying the trail - it’s a brilliant way to explore the city centre, discover our fantastic range of businesses and have fun together during the school holidays!”

Nick Bright, of Brighton Bricks, adds: “It’s wonderful seeing people searching windows and taking part in the trail, while discovering the great businesses Brighton has to offer!”

To find out more, visit www.brilliantbrighton.com or www.brightonbricks.com.