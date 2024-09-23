The Bubbles and Botanicals Fair is Back

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On November 2 from 1pm at Handcross Park in between Horsham and Haywards Heath, a carefully chosen selection of Sussex sparkling wine and craft spirit producers are coming together to showcase their wares at the Bubbles and Botanicals Fair.

The Bubbles and Botanicals Fair is a rare chance to 'try before you buy' some of the county's best sparkling wine and craft spirits.

The idea behind the Fair is to highlight some of the incredible local produce with a chance to meet the producers and learn more about their story as well as enjoying a great tasting experience.

With 15 local producers, along with nibbles, and held in the beautiful main hall at Handcross Park, the afternoon is always great fun.

Co-organiser, Lucy Pitts from Sussex Exclusive, explains: “We started the Bubbles and Botanicals Fair three years ago because there is so much amazing local wine and spirits in Sussex and no one else seemed to be showcasing them.

!The afternoon is a great way to get out of the cold weather, visit a beautiful venue you might not otherwise get a chance to visit and learn more from our talented and passionate local wine and spirit makers. Oh, and there is always a lot of tasting and much laughter."

You can find our more and book here: https://bubblesandbotanicals.net/