The Burgess Hill Teddy Bears Picnic returns on July 7

The Burgess Hill Teddy Bears Picnic, our dedicated pre-school and baby event returns for 2025 on Monday 7th July. It’ll run 11.30am-2pm in St John’s Park, with activities planned specifically for under 5’s!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’ll be a host of charities and businesses attending, as well as two free inflatables to enjoy and free train rides with Mid Sussex Model Engineering Club, which has been kindly funded by Burgess Hill District Lions.

Meet the team from Burgess Hill Nursery a have a chat about your childcare needs, get a free spinal or posture check from Falcon Health Chiropractic and Physiotherapy and Play games with students from London Meed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Create a sand art picture with Tanya from Kids Bee Happy, play the ‘Lucky Duck’ game with Crest Swim School and check out stalls from Hope Building Confidence, St Edward’s and WSCC’s HAF Team. The King’s Church will be leading parachute time, as well as running crafts and we will also be joined by Water Babies, WSCC Early Years Team, and Time4Children.

The Burgess Hill Teddy Bears Picnic Poster

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, subject to emergencies, will be bringing a fire engine along to the event too.

Why not come along and enjoy a story with Gobbledy Books, join in rhyme time with West Sussex Libraries and have a go on the soft play equipment from The Triangle?!

To see a full run down of activities and stall holders, visit https://www.burgesshill.gov.uk/teddy-bears-picnic/

This event had been kindly sponsored by Burgess Hill District Lions, and co-organised by Burgess Hill Town Council, The King’s Church and Central Sussex Rotary.