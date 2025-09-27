The Calendar Girls are coming to Lewes!

Members of the Lewes Little Theatre have been extremely busy for the last few weeks rehearsing their new Autumn production.

They will be presenting the hugely popular and much loved play Calendar Girls from 4-11 October 2025 at Lewes Little Theatre Lancaster Street Lewes BN7 2PX

Written by Tim Firth and based on the hugely successful film starring Helen Mirren and Julie Walters, it tells the true story of a group of WI women who decide to pose nude for a cheeky but decorous "alternative" calendar to raise funds for Leukaemia research.

News of their audacious charitable activity spreads far and wide and whilst the calendar is a spectacular success, friendships are placed under great strain as the women grapple with unexpected fame.

This heartwarming play often provokes laughter and tears and is ultimately profoundly life affirming.

Director Trish Richings says "it makes you laugh, it makes you cry and it leaves you feeling better about life then when you entered the theatre"

Do come along along and support this fabulous production.

Tickets are available from the box office at www.lewestheatre.org or by calling 01273 474826