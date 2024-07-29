The ‘Celebration of the Boar’ brings adventure, challenge and intrigue to The Loxwood Joust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Revelry and rivalry returns to the Kingdom of Loxwood as the Loxwood Joust thunders into place with flying hooves on the 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th August.

With action packed battles, the UK’s most spectacular and immersive medieval and jousting festival is bringing full contact jousting, battles with armoured knights, exacting archers, and daring displays of weaponry.

Living History Village and Medieval Market Place

The living history village and medieval marketplace will draw you back in time as traders, hawkers and food merchants entice you with traditional wares, stunning crafts and mouthwatering morsels.

Jousting for honor and glory at The Loxwood Joust.

In the enchanted woodland, witch’s incantations, medieval torture shows and insights into the spirits of nature, will capture your imagination as it soars with the falconry displays in the meadow.

And on the Woodland Stage, the internationally renowned Mediaeval Baebes are performing on the first weekend, and the magnificent pagan folk band Trobar de Morte on the second and third weekends.

Puzzle trails and challenges

Three new interactive Puzzle Trail stories will be weaving their way across the Kingdom. At key locations, chat to the characters and discover leads for the next stage of the trail. Gain your medals and be bestowed your title in the Kingdom of Loxwood, by no other than the Queen herself. But if murder mystery is more your thing… The Loxwood guards need some help to solve a plexing mystery too.

Feasting Medieval style

As a special banquet guest you will enjoy the finest of dishes as you are inveigled in the Loxwood story by colourful characters from around the Kingdom. Ensure you partake in the toasts and parlor games, but do pay attention! You may be enticed into part of the action as the plot thickens.

For a more casual dining affair, sumptuous food stalls for both meat lovers and vegans tempt with hog roast, ice cream and hot dogs as well as tea, coffee, cakes and Loxwood Mead - the festival’s unique ‘nectar of the gods.’

The archery champions target challenge.

Then at the Archery Enclave, prove your skills and gain the highest score in the Champion's Target challenge. Achieve the top tally of the day and your name will be announced at the second Joust, before you receive the winner’s accolade.

The Royal Quarter

The young princes and princesses can trade their medieval groats in the Royal Quarter. Watch their delight grow as they take part in have-a-go-archery, non-contact sword fighting and circus school, in addition to watching court jester shows and reveling in the face and wound painting creations.

Workshops

Learn a skill from medieval times. Make a forged steel creation, copper bowl or bangle, or create your own chainmail bracelet. With ten unique workshops, that include craftwork, sword and archery skills and nature-based ceremony’s such as medieval handfasting and friendship ceremonies, there really is something for all ages and interests.

A camping weekend

Are you looking to continue celebrations and activities into the darkening evenings? The weekend camping experience is just for you. Be entertained as you enjoy the bountiful food and drink offerings on a balmy summers evening. With comedy onstage in the woodland on Friday night and The Captains Beard live band on Saturday evening, you will really experience the Loxwood Joust like no other.

Parking, wheelchair and dog-friendly

The Loxwood Joust is excellently located just off the B2133 between Wisborough Green and Loxwood and has ample parking. A shuttle bus is running to and from Horsham Train Station to The Loxwood Meadow throughout the six days.