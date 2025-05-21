The Chris Wimble family charity day in aid of St Wilfrids Hospice

By laura wimble
Contributor
Published 21st May 2025, 12:08 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 14:19 BST
Family and friends have organised a family charity day in memory of their beloved dad who sadly passed away in Jan 2020.

The Churchill Foundation will be fund matching all the money raised on the day and it will all go to St Wilfrids Hospice.

The day will kick-off at 12 noon at Aldingbourne Community Sports Centre with the first friendly game of football. There will be two games and all the players are family and friends of our beloved Chris Wimble.

We have a burger van, ice cream van, bouncy castles, 60ft inflatable assault course, tombola, huge raffle with lots of donated prizes as well as a cake and sweet stall, face painter and hair glitter stall.

churchill foundation are fund matching all money raised on the day.placeholder image
There really is something for everyone.

We have Jo Abrehart coming down to do some live singing then we have a disco from 7pm. The social club bar is open from 12 noon right through till 11pm.

All welcome to come down for this lovely family event.

