The Clash's Joe Strummer celebration event in Hastings

The crew behind the successful and popular Arms Aloft in Acton Town and International Clash Day events will be taking over Hastings 1200 Postcards in Queens Road on the evening on Saturday July 29 2023 from 7pm to celebrate the life and legacy of Joe Strummer.

St Leonard’s resident Ray Gange, who played the lead in the Clash movie Rude Boy and who now owns the Rogue Gallery in Norman Road, will be taking care of DJ duties and playing the best punky reggae sounds.

Two solo acts will be playing Clash influenced sets.

The Lone Groover from Brixton, fresh from a successful blast on the Strummerville stage at Glastonbury and a regular at Clash-celebration events, will bring his unique take to Queens Road and will be supported by Postcards very own Comrade X - described as Woody Guthrie meets Oi -in what promises to be a cracker of a night at the popular Queens Quarter venue. And admission is free.

