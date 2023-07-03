The Clash's Joe Strummer celebration event in Hastings

St Leonard’s resident Ray Gange, who played the lead in the Clash movie Rude Boy and who now owns the Rogue Gallery in Norman Road, will be taking care of DJ duties and playing the best punky reggae sounds.
Two solo acts will be playing Clash influenced sets.
The Lone Groover from Brixton, fresh from a successful blast on the Strummerville stage at Glastonbury and a regular at Clash-celebration events, will bring his unique take to Queens Road and will be supported by Postcards very own Comrade X - described as Woody Guthrie meets Oi -in what promises to be a cracker of a night at the popular Queens Quarter venue. And admission is free.
A spokesperson for Arms Aloft, the outfit that keeps the spirit of Joe’s last London gig for the firefighters alive and burning, said: “We are well chuffed to bring a show to Hastings where the Clash played a legendary gig on the old pier on The White Riot tour 46 years ago. We will capture some of that spirit and can promise a great night in a lovely venue and we will raise a glass or two to the enduring legacy that Joe left us with. The flame burns bright. “