The Crumbles food and craft market Friday 7th November 10-1pm

We have over 50 stalls booked for this market, foods, crafts, artisan, charity stalls, art, bespoke and locally made and sourced.

Our mobile pet shop totally Pawsome, fruit and veg, fresh bread and bakery products, 3D printables, baklava bakes, cakes, crystals, fabric crafts, crochet, knitting, glass, wood crafts, photography, Tropic, art, artisan and so much more.

You will find a variety of stalls within the large hall, the small hall and out the front on the hard standing.

We have our pop up cafe “ The Market Cafe” with home made cakes, twists, sausage rolls, hot and cold dinks, tea cakes and scones seating inside the foyer and outside weather permitting.

Story time with our lovely Terri, 1030, 1130 and 1230 in the conference room.

Free parking in the waterfront car park.

For any details please email Miranda at [email protected]

We look forward to welcoming everyone.

