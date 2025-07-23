The ‘Doorbell of Dreams’ is coming to Brighton

Sir Richard Branson and Simon Squibb invite Brighton business founders to pitch their dreams to a global online audience of 100m+ as the "Doorbell of Dreams" goes on tour.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calling all Brighton entrepreneurs! Are you one of the third of Brits who would love to own their own business one day? Would you jump at the chance to get your business idea in front of a global audience of up to 100 million and get feedback from some of the UK’s most successful entrepreneurs? Now’s your chance…

Virgin Group Founder, Sir Richard Branson and entrepreneur, Simon Squibb, have teamed up to send their “Doorbell of Dreams” on the road and it will be visiting Brighton on 27 July at Brighton i360, Lower Kings Road, Brighton, BN1 2FN.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Run by the pair’s entrepreneurship hubs, Virgin StartUp and HelpBnk, the “Doorbell of Dreams” is a video doorbell where founders can come and pitch their business ideas in 60 seconds. The pitches will be uploaded to the HelpBnk platform and the best ones will receive feedback on social media from some of the UK’s most recognisable entrepreneurs including Richard Branson and Simon Squibb, Aimee Smale, Simon Sinek, Roxie Nafousi and Charlie Bowes-Lyon.

Doorbell of Dreams

With a combined social media following of more than 100 million, they will help the next generation of entrepreneurs get their business ideas in front of a global audience.

Everyone pitching will also be offered a free chat with an experienced business advisor from Virgin StartUp.

Between 12-3pm, Chef Mcali and Meals with Max will also be at the doorbell serving up burgers to the public and raising money for a local food bank. Chef Mcali pitched his dream to the doorbell, and is now cooking for hundreds on Brighton’s seafront, mentored by Meals with Max.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 1,200 people have already pitched to “Elevator of Dreams” video doorbell at Virgin Hotels in London-Shoreditch, with Richard and Simon’s favourite pitches clocking up 20 million views online for the next generation of UK start-up businesses.

Simon Squibb and Richard Branson

The “Doorbell of Dreams” will be travelling in a “Dream Machine” van. For the most up to date timings and specific locations, visit doorbellofdreams.com.

Sir Richard Branson said: “We’ve had so much fun listening to the brilliant business ideas people have pitched in to the doorbell that we’ve decided to keep it going. I think it’s great that so many people across the UK want to start their own business, so we’ve asked Virgin StartUp and HelpBnk to take the doorbell on the road where we’ll reach more people and help them with the advice and guidance they need to make their ideas even bigger and better.”

Simon Squibb added: "I’m on a mission to help as many people as possible find their passion in life and to turn that into a business. I truly believe that anyone can build a successful business and live a life that they love, and that’s what the “Doorbell of Dreams” is all about. I’m so excited that Richard and I are now being joined by an incredible group of entrepreneurs to provide feedback on and share our favourite pitches. So, what are you waiting for? If you’ve got a business dream, come and tell us about it!”

For more information visit doorbellofdreams.com.