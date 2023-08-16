BREAKING
The ELO Encounter returns to the Civic Centre Uckfield

Roll over Beethoven, because the greatest tribute to Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra is here! Following their successful show in June 2022, The ELO Encounter return to the Civic Centre Uckfield on Saturday 16 September 2023 at 7.30pm.
By Tracy AtchisonContributor
Published 16th Aug 2023, 16:32 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 16:32 BST

Come and experience an all live show featuring soaring strings, striking vocal harmonies and playing all the much-loved songs from ELO’s hit-filled library including Evil Woman, Telephone Line and Don’t Bring Me Down.

The ELO Encounter tribute band promises a night filled with rock, roll and Blue Skies that would make even Mozart mambo and Bach boogie!

So Hold On Tight because Rock and Roll Is King in a show that is guaranteed to have you partying All Over The World.

As a recent reviewer remarked: “Not really a tribute, that cheapens what this band do, which is to transport you back to those days. So sensitively and authentically done, at times it felt like it was actually ELO being mirrored up there on the stage”.

That’s what The ELO Encounter tribute show is all about. Find out more and book your tickets now at https://www.civiccentreuckfield.com/events/the-elo-encounter/