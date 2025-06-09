The Every Sort of People Party returns to Newhaven – a celebration of creativity, inclusion, and community spirit
In the afternoon on the 19th July, there will be a community marketplace at the Marine Workshops with local makers selling affordable, unique treats, organisations sharing information about their work, alongside drop-in creative workshops, family-friendly activities, and delicious food and refreshments available. Entry to this afternoon event is FREE.
The fun will then move to The Sidings for an evening of live music and performances.
Expect a relaxed, welcoming space celebrating and shining a spotlight on local talent, including young musicians, BAFTA nominated band Delta 7, award winning Flo poet, Woodzy and ITV’s The Greatest Dancer finalist, Andrew Self.
For this special event, tickets are limited but very affordable at just £3 in advance (£4 on the door) and ticket sales are live NOW via Eventbrite: https://ESOPNewhaven25.eventbrite.co.uk