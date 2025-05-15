The Fabric of Faith in a sacred space: inspiring exhibition of textiles at Eastbourne church

An ancient Parish Church in Eastbourne's Old Town is opening a new and inspiring rare exhibition of textiles and historic artefacts.

Visitors are invited to explore the beauty and meaning woven through the life of St Mary's Church - Eastbourne's ancient church in Old Town.

To celebrate both historic and contemporary expressions of faith in this sacred place, the exhibition will feature hand-embroidered, restored and renewed vestments, historic liturgical books, and various parish artefacts and history, and will offer a rich insight into the skill, symbolism, and devotion that have shaped our tradition over the years.

Arwen Folkes, vicar of St Mary's, invites people to 'Come, reflect, and rejoice in The Fabric of Faith within the ancient parish church of Eastbourne.'

The Fabric of Faith exhibition is open to all.

She said: "This event honours the kindness and faith of past and present generations by displaying the legacy of their craftsmanship and devotion. Alongside these treasures, visitors can enjoy talks and discover the rich history of St Mary’s through curated displays. This exhibition will provide a deep dive into the history of a church which has stood in this place for nearly a thousand years."

Entry is free, although donations toward the present-day work of the parish will be gratefully received. Refreshments will be available throughout.

Exhibition Opening Times:

Friday 6th & Saturday 7th June: 10am–4pm

Sunday 8th June: 1pm–4pm

For more information, contact: