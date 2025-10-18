The Fisherman’s Secret – brand new immersive dining experience arrives in Hastings Old Town

A brand-new immersive dining experience is set to make waves in Hastings Old Town this November as The Fisherman’s Secret opens its doors for the first time.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blending handcrafted cuisine, live performance, and cinematic projection, The Fisherman’s Secret transforms dinner into a living story inspired by the myths and mysteries of the sea. Guests will dine surrounded by moving visuals of historic Hastings, as the tale of a lost fisherman and his return unfolds through sound, light, and taste.

Co-founder Jaie, who created the project alongside partner Nick, said: "The independent venture celebrates Hastings’ creative spirit and strong connection to the ocean, combining local storytelling with West End–quality production and performance."

The Fisherman’s Secret will officially open in late November, with themed nights, live acts, and festive events running through December.

For more information or bookings, visit www.tn343dw.co.uk.