The Fisherman’s Secret – brand new immersive dining experience arrives in Hastings Old Town
Blending handcrafted cuisine, live performance, and cinematic projection, The Fisherman’s Secret transforms dinner into a living story inspired by the myths and mysteries of the sea. Guests will dine surrounded by moving visuals of historic Hastings, as the tale of a lost fisherman and his return unfolds through sound, light, and taste.
Co-founder Jaie, who created the project alongside partner Nick, said: "The independent venture celebrates Hastings’ creative spirit and strong connection to the ocean, combining local storytelling with West End–quality production and performance."
The Fisherman’s Secret will officially open in late November, with themed nights, live acts, and festive events running through December.
For more information or bookings, visit www.tn343dw.co.uk.