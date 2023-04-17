The Golf Series returns to raise funds for Hastings hospice

Get a team of family, colleagues, or your closest golf pals together and join St Michael’s Hospice for their Golf Series taking place on three dates across 2023/24.

St Michael's Hospice Golf Series

The first Golf Day and new to the Series will be taking place on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Lydd Golf Club, the second on Friday, October 20, 2023 at Dale Hill Golf Club in Ticehurst, and the grand final will take place on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

At each location the course will be made up of 18 holes and each Golf Day will have an individual winner but, only one team will go home with the Series Champions trophy, will it be you?

All Golf Day’s will feature bacon butties at the start of the day (9am) and a delicious hot meal to end, with competitions and prizes to be won. The Hospice Golf Days are a fantastic opportunity for a business to take out clients, to meet people with similar interests to yourself, or spend time with friends and family. You don’t have to be a pro to give their Golf Days a go!

James Beeching, challenge event fundraiser at St Michael’s Hospice, said: “We are excited to bring back the Golf Series for its second year and are hoping to see lots of people dusting off their clubs and get out there in the greens again, in support of their local Hospice.”