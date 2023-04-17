Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
18 minutes ago Reddit is down as hundreds report site outage
4 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
4 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
5 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
5 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction

The Golf Series returns to raise funds for Hastings hospice

Get a team of family, colleagues, or your closest golf pals together and join St Michael’s Hospice for their Golf Series taking place on three dates across 2023/24.

By Marketing teamContributor
Published 17th Apr 2023, 13:53 BST
St Michael's Hospice Golf SeriesSt Michael's Hospice Golf Series
St Michael's Hospice Golf Series

The first Golf Day and new to the Series will be taking place on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Lydd Golf Club, the second on Friday, October 20, 2023 at Dale Hill Golf Club in Ticehurst, and the grand final will take place on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

At each location the course will be made up of 18 holes and each Golf Day will have an individual winner but, only one team will go home with the Series Champions trophy, will it be you?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All Golf Day’s will feature bacon butties at the start of the day (9am) and a delicious hot meal to end, with competitions and prizes to be won. The Hospice Golf Days are a fantastic opportunity for a business to take out clients, to meet people with similar interests to yourself, or spend time with friends and family. You don’t have to be a pro to give their Golf Days a go!

Most Popular

James Beeching, challenge event fundraiser at St Michael’s Hospice, said: “We are excited to bring back the Golf Series for its second year and are hoping to see lots of people dusting off their clubs and get out there in the greens again, in support of their local Hospice.”

Entry from £60 and discounts will be available to those who wish to take part in all three Golf Days to go for the Series Champion trophy. For more information, please contact the Hospice Fundraising team on 01424 456396, email [email protected] or visit stmichaelshospice.com/event-diary

Related topics:Hastings